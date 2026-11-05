Rakovina Therapeutics to Present Brain-Penetrant ATR Inhibitor Data at the 31st Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Poster to highlight AI-designed kt-5000AI compounds developed for PTEN-deficient brain tumours

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (OTCMKTS: RKVTF), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced that new preclinical data from its kt-5000AI ATR inhibitor program will be presented in a poster at the 31st Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting & Education Day, taking place November 12-15, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The poster describes brain-penetrant inhibitors of ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase (ATR) developed with Variational AI Inc. (“Variational AI”) using its Enki™ generative AI platform. The compounds were designed for tumours that have lost the tumour-suppressor gene PTEN, a vulnerability found in gliomas and in cancers that commonly spread to the brain.

The program initially explored dual ATR and mTOR inhibition, as reflected in the abstract title. Lead optimization has since converged on ATR-selective compounds, and kt-5000AI is now focused on brain-penetrant ATR inhibition.

Presentation Details

Title: Brain-penetrant dual ATR-mTOR inhibitors for PTEN-deficient cancers

Abstract Code: DNAR-04

Format: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. EST

Location: Exhibit Hall D & E, [convention centre name to confirm], Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

As announced on October 22, 2026 , the kt-5000AI program has advanced from target specification to an advanced lead-optimization stage in approximately two years using the Enki™ platform. Optimized compounds have demonstrated potent and selective ATR inhibition, improved metabolic stability, and permeability and efflux characteristics associated with brain penetration. Studies to characterize CNS exposure in the optimized series are ongoing.

“The Society for Neuro-Oncology provides an important opportunity to present our research to leading clinicians and scientists focused on advancing treatments for brain cancers,” said Dr. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. “PTEN-deficient tumours may be particularly vulnerable to ATR inhibition, presenting a compelling opportunity for targeted therapeutic development. Our kt-5000AI program was designed specifically to address this limitation, combining potent and selective ATR inhibition with the potential to reach tumours within the central nervous system.”

Webinar Today

Rakovina will host a joint webinar with Variational AI today, November 5, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Vancouver time (11:30 a.m. Toronto time), to discuss the kt-5000AI program and its progress to date, including the results described in the recently published case study. The webinar will feature Kim Oishi, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer, of Rakovina Therapeutics, and Handol Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Variational AI. Registration is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/mxBaSUVySR-gz86NaoMSEQ#/registration .

About the Society for Neuro-Oncology

The Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to advancing brain tumour research, education and collaboration to drive discovery and improve patient care. The 31st SNO Annual Meeting & Education Day, themed “Crossing the Translational Divide: From Neurons to Novel Therapies,” focuses on the research, diagnosis and treatment of central nervous system malignancies. More information is available at www.soc-neuro-onc.org .

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

For Further Information Contact:

Kim Oishi

CEO

Kim.oishi@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Mark Mitchell

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

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