Rakovina Therapeutics Congratulates Scientific Advisor Dr. Artem Cherkasov on Global Recognition for Breakthrough AI Innovation in Drug Discovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, is pleased to congratulate its Scientific Advisor and collaborator, Dr. Artem Cherkasov, on his recent global recognition as a leader in AI-driven therapeutic development.

Dr. Cherkasov, a professor at the University of British Columbia and a principal investigator with the Vancouver Prostate Centre, was recently featured by the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute (VCHRI) in an article titled “ AI innovation puts VCHRI scientist at forefront of global drug discovery avenues .” The feature highlights his groundbreaking contributions to the use of artificial intelligence in computational drug modeling and the development of the Deep Docking™ platform—an AI engine capable of screening billions of molecules to identify the most promising drug candidates with speed and precision.

As a key scientific advisor to Rakovina Therapeutics, Dr. Cherkasov plays an integral role in guiding the company’s AI-driven discovery efforts. Rakovina holds exclusive access to the Deep Docking™ platform for the development of novel DNA-damage response (DDR) inhibitors—an approach designed to accelerate therapeutic discovery and improve treatment outcomes for cancers with limited options.

“Dr. Cherkasov’s global recognition is a well-earned reflection of his pioneering spirit and the transformative power of AI in oncology drug development,” said Jeffrey Bacha, executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Our collaboration with Dr. Cherkasov allows us to integrate cutting-edge AI into our discovery engine, positioning Rakovina at the forefront of innovation in targeted cancer therapy.”

Rakovina Therapeutics remains committed to leveraging world-class science and technology to develop new treatments for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is proud to partner with Dr. Cherkasov in this mission.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.



Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

