RadNet to Host Free Prostate Cancer Webinar on September 19, 2026

Public event brings together a radiologist, urologist and robotic surgeon, and a prostate cancer survivor for an informative conversation and live Q&A about prostate cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 442 outpatient imaging centers and a premier developer of radiology digital health solutions, today announced it will host a free webinar for patients and the general public on Saturday, September 19, 2026, in support of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Titled “Let’s Talk About It: Prostate Cancer: Your Questions Answered,” the webinar brings together a radiologist, urologist and robotic surgeon, and a prostate cancer survivor for a candid discussion about prostate cancer risk, screening, diagnosis, treatment and life after cancer. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during a live question-and-answer session.

Besides skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American men. Approximately one in eight men will be diagnosed during his lifetime, and an estimated 333,830 new cases will be diagnosed in the United States in 2026.1 Although prostate and breast cancer have similar incidence and mortality rates in the United States, only 37% of men age 50 and older reported having a PSA test in the past year, compared with 80% of women ages 50 to 74 who were up to date with mammography.2 Age, family history and certain inherited genetic variants can increase a man’s risk of prostate cancer. For men with a strong family history, including two or more first-degree relatives diagnosed with prostate cancer, the relative risk may be four times higher.3

The September 19th webinar will help patients and families better understand these risks, what may happen following an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test and how advances in prostate MRI and other imaging technologies are informing diagnosis and treatment planning. The webinar also will explore how prostate MRI can help physicians identify suspicious areas that may require further evaluation and support more targeted biopsy decisions for patients with elevated PSA levels.4

The panelists include:

Robert Princenthal, MD, Medical Director of Prostate Imaging at RadNet, will discuss the importance of early detection, the role of prostate MRI and other imaging tools beyond the PSA test and recent advances in MRI, artificial intelligence and prostate cancer imaging.

will discuss the importance of early detection, the role of prostate MRI and other imaging tools beyond the PSA test and recent advances in MRI, artificial intelligence and prostate cancer imaging. David Josephson, MD, urologist and robotic surgeon at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, will explain what patients can expect after an elevated PSA result and how physicians evaluate treatment options, from active surveillance to surgery and other therapies. He will also address prostate health at different ages, including risk factors, family history and genetics, and when men should begin speaking with their physicians about screening.

will explain what patients can expect after an elevated PSA result and how physicians evaluate treatment options, from active surveillance to surgery and other therapies. He will also address prostate health at different ages, including risk factors, family history and genetics, and when men should begin speaking with their physicians about screening. Barry Katz, prostate cancer survivor, will share his personal experience, including how RadNet’s Enhanced Prostate Screening, which combines prostate MRI with AI, helped detect his cancer. He will also discuss the lessons he learned along the way and his advice for men and families navigating prostate cancer.





“Too often, men wait until there is a concern to start thinking about prostate health,” said Robert Princenthal, MD, Medical Director of Prostate Imaging, RadNet. “By making information more accessible, we can help men ask the right questions sooner and better understand when it is time to take action. My hope is that everyone who joins us leaves more confident about their next steps and is motivated to start more conversations about prostate health."

Event Details

The webinar is free to attend and open to all.

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time: 10-11 a.m. PDT // 1-2 p.m. EDT

10-11 a.m. PDT // 1-2 p.m. EDT Register: www.radnet.com/webinar





About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 12,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

These presentations are provided for educational and informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis or treatment recommendations. Clinical decisions should be based on the independent judgment of qualified healthcare professionals, taking into account the specific circumstances of each patient.

RadNet Media Contact

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1 585-355-5978

jane.mazur@radnet.com

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