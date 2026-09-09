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RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026 at 07:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1774392&tp_key=42ec603a4d&tp_special=8

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date:Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Time:07:45 a.m. Eastern Time


About RadNet, Inc. 
RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800


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