RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5th, 2024

September 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1687343&tp_key=ca5b2a4d79&tp_special=8

Details for RadNet’s Presentation:

Date:Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time:11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Location:New York Marriott Marquis

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928

Diagnostics Southern California Events
