Radiant Biotherapeutics to Present Next-Generation Multabody™ Approach for Cancer Immunotherapy at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting

Radiant Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company committed to advancing a breakthrough antibody approach, the Multabody™, to treat cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announced the Company will present data on its Multabody™ approach at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting taking place November 5-9, 2025 in National Harbor, MD.

Current multi-specific antibodies have shown promise as a family of targeted drugs, providing the potential for the simultaneous binding of two or more antigens or epitopes, however inherent structural limitations often prevent optimal therapeutic outcomes for complex diseases due to suboptimal binding affinity and specificity challenges. Radiant's proprietary Multabody™ technology addresses these limitations by uniquely harnessing natural biological mechanisms to engage multiple disease targets with superior binding strength, precise tunability, and exceptional therapeutic breadth—all within a single engineered molecule. This breakthrough approach is particularly transformative for treating cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, where the Multabody™ technology can direct immune cells to destroy tumors, block multiple disease pathways, or maintain therapeutic efficacy even as pathogens mutate.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Multabodies: A next-generation approach for cancer immunotherapy and 4-1BB agonist therapy

Abstract Number: 847

Session: Immune stimulants and immune modulators

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Presenting Author: Joanne Hulme, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Radiant Biotherapeutics

The titles of the abstracts are currently available on the SITC 2025 Abstracts webpage. All posters will be available on the virtual meeting platform beginning November 4, 2025, at 9 AM ET.

About Radiant Biotherapeutics

Radiant Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing breakthrough Multabody™ therapeutics that deliver unmatched strength, tunability, and breadth in a single therapeutic molecule. The company’s proprietary platform leverages apoferritin scaffolding and sophisticated protein engineering to create antibodies with unprecedented therapeutic potential across cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, including HIV. The platform is compatible with standard antibody manufacturing processes, bringing flexibility, modularity and scalability. For more information, please visit radiantbio.com.

