Radiant Biotherapeutics Appoints Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer

Radiant Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative MULTi-specific, multi-Affinity antiBODY (Multabody™) therapeutics for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointments of seasoned biotechnology executive Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer, entrepreneur and venture investor Stefan Larson, Ph.D., as Chair of the Board of Directors, and distinguished physician-scientist Ingmar Bruns, M.D., Ph.D., as Board Member.

Stefan Larson, Ph.D., incoming Chair of Radiant Biotherapeutics, commented: “Dr. Geraghty brings a proven track record of building and transforming innovative biotechnology companies and we are delighted to welcome her to Radiant. Her deep industry expertise and strategic vision make her the ideal CEO to lead Radiant through this next phase of growth as we advance our lead clinical candidate, a 4-1BB agonist, toward clinical trials and expand our preclinical pipeline more broadly across oncology and autoimmunity.”

Dion Madsen, outgoing Chair and continuing Board Member of Radiant Biotherapeutics, noted: “We are thrilled to welcome Stefan and Ingmar to our board of directors as we move towards the clinic with our lead program. The addition of Dr. Larson and Dr. Bruns brings relevant expertise necessary for us to successfully deliver our next-generation biologics to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. We appreciate Arthur Fratamico's leadership and foundational contributions to the Company during his four-year tenure as CEO.”

These appointments follow the company's successful $35 million Series A financing and build upon the recent progress by founding Chief Scientific Officer, Jo Hulme, Ph.D. Multabody™, Radiant’s proprietary, best-in-class antibody platform, leverages remarkable avidity on intended targets while exploiting specificity to address multiple epitopes and different disease-modifying proteins. Antibodies developed using the Radiant platform are designed to deliver exceptional potency against both solid tumors and blood cancers, immunological targets, and infectious disease pathogens.

Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Radiant Biotherapeutics, added: “What drew me to this role are the compelling preclinical data based on the strong scientific foundation of Radiant’s unique biologic platform and the team that shepherded it this far. The opportunity to drive innovation for patients and realize the value of its application for devastating cancer and autoimmune diseases is energizing and I look forward to bringing these breakthrough therapies into the clinic.”

Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., is an accomplished life sciences executive with over 20 years of experience having built a strong foundation of financial, operational and strategic expertise throughout her career leading innovative biopharmaceutical companies. She most recently served as President and CEO of Anokion SA, a Phase 2 clinical-stage Swiss biotech company focused on developing a new class of immune tolerance therapies for autoimmune disease. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Dimension Therapeutics, where she led Dimension’s initial public offering and subsequent acquisition by Ultragenyx in 2017. Her earlier roles include co-founder and Vice President of Project and Portfolio Development at Cydan Development and leadership positions at Aileron Therapeutics as Head of Portfolio Advancement and Infinity Pharmaceuticals as Director of New Product Marketing. Dr. Geraghty holds a B.S. in Biology from Union College, an MBA from Boston College, and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Vermont.

Stefan Larson, Ph.D., is a Venture Partner at Sectoral Asset Management and serves on several biotech boards including Prilenia Therapeutics, Apnimed, and Stratus Therapeutics. He previously was an Entrepreneur-in-Residence and later Venture Partner at Versant Ventures, where he led the establishment of their Toronto-based Discovery Engine and served as founding CEO of Northern Biologics. Dr. Larson co-founded two medical device companies, Perimeter Medical Imaging and Tornado Spectral Systems, and began his career at McKinsey & Company. He holds a B.Sc. in Biology from McGill University, an M.Sc. in Molecular and Medical Genetics from University of Toronto, and a Ph.D. in Biophysics from Stanford University.

Ingmar Bruns, M.D., Ph.D., is a physician-scientist with two decades of hematology and oncology expertise who currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Zentalis. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Trillium Therapeutics through its acquisition by Pfizer, then held senior clinical development roles at Pfizer, including head of the hematologic malignancies franchise. Earlier positions include Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Pieris Pharmaceuticals and clinical development leadership at Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Bruns served as an attending hematologist and oncologist as well as a physician-scientist at the University Hospital of Dusseldorf and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He has authored over 50 publications in leading journals and holds an M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Lubeck in Germany.

Radiant Biotherapeutics is biotechnology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative MULTi-specific, multi-Affinity antiBODY (Multabody™) therapeutics for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Radiant’s proprietary platform leverages avidity and multi-specificity simultaneously, to generate highly efficacious biologics with superior potency than other antibody platforms, encompassing a new class of biologics positioned to address complex, heterogenous diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases. Multabody™ production and manufacturing is flexible, modular and scalable, and leverages existing antibody CMC processes. With offices in Canada and the United States, Radiant has successfully delivered on numerous strategic partnerships that validate the platform’s broad scientific and clinical utility. For more information, please visit radiantbio.com.

