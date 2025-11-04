QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will participate at the following investor conferences in November. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference (November 11-13, 2025) Format: Presentation; one-on-one investor meetings Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 4:00PM ET Location: New York, NY

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – London (November 17-20, 2025) Format: One-on-one investor meetings Location: London, England

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company’s website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure, boldly seeking to translate scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines. We work collaboratively with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, precise attention to craft, and compassion to discover and develop medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. QurAlis is the leader in development of precision therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition to ALS, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline to bring effective disease-modifying therapeutics to patients suffering from severe diseases defined by genetics and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.

