Press Releases

QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation (“QurAlis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences in March.

T.D. Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (March 3-5, 2025)

Format:

One-on-one investor meetings

Location:

Boston, MA

Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum (March 18-19, 2025)

Format:

Corporate presentation

Date:

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time:

3:30 PM ET

Location:

Virtual

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company’s website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure. We work with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a precise attention to craft, and an optimistic mindset to discover and develop effective precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline with therapeutic candidates aimed at modifying severe disease pathology in defined patient populations based on both disease-causing genetic mutation(s) and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quralis-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-march-302379533.html

SOURCE QurAlis

