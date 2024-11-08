Quotient Therapeutics Appoints Sir Mene Pangalos, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Sir Mene Pangalos, Ph.D., joins Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ph.D., Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Professor Sir Mike Stratton, and Michael Severino, M.D., on the board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Therapeutics, a company pioneering somatic genomics, today announced the appointment of Sir Mene Pangalos, Ph.D., to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Pangalos joins current board members, Quotient Executive Chair and Flagship Pioneering General Partner, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ph.D., Flagship Pioneering Founder and CEO, Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Quotient academic Co-Founder, Professor Sir Mike Stratton, and Tessera Therapeutics CEO and Flagship Pioneering CEO-partner, Michael Severino, MD.

“Quotient was founded with the insight that each person harbors trillions of distinct genomes as a result of somatic mutations across the cells in our bodies. This means that the tissues of every patient are already conducting vast, genetically precise clinical experiments through which the most potent targets for novel medicines can be discovered,” said Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ph.D., Executive Chair of Quotient Therapeutics and General Partner, Flagship Pioneering. “As we enter this next phase of Quotient’s growth, we are delighted to welcome Mene to our Board of Directors to help us unlock even greater potential for innovation and impact in medicine.”

Jacob Rubens, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Quotient Therapeutics and Origination Partner at Flagship Pioneering added, “Mene’s extensive experience as a senior R&D leader will further elevate the scientific acumen of our team. Our board members collectively possess deep knowledge of the drug discovery and development process and business, providing us with invaluable insights and leadership as we develop first-in-class medicines for a wide range of diseases, independently and in partnerships.”

Dr. Pangalos stated, “Quotient’s Somatic Genomics platform shows incredible promise to uncover novel drug targets that could lead to transformative therapies. I look forward to working with the board and the management team as the company focuses on advancing its emerging pipeline and continues to unlock new opportunities to leverage its technology.”

Sir Mene Pangalos formerly served as Executive Vice President, Biopharmaceuticals R&D, at AstraZeneca. He was responsible for leading biopharmaceutical R&D from discovery through late-stage development for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, respiratory, immunology, microbial science and neuroscience programs. Dr. Pangalos also implemented the “5R” framework during his time at AstraZeneca resulting in a greater than four-fold increase in success rates of pipeline candidates advancing from pre-clinical investigation to completion of Phase 3 clinical trials compared to industry standards. Prior to his time at AstraZeneca, he served as Senior Vice President at Pfizer and before that, as Vice President, Neuroscience, at Wyeth. He received his Ph.D. from University College London in Neuropharmacology with a focus on Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

About Quotient Therapeutics

Quotient Therapeutics is the first company to systematically study the genetic variation and evolution of the trillions of cells inside the human body. The company’s Somatic Genomics platform reveals novel links between genes and disease across a broad range of therapeutic areas, enabling the discovery of transformative medicines intended to cure, prevent, or reverse disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2022, Quotient is backed by experts in the field of somatic genetics.

