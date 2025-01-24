Quince Therapeutics Appoints Renowned Pediatric Neurologist Dr. William Whitehouse to Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, announced the appointment of Dr. William Whitehouse, Honorary Clinical Associate Professor of the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, and recently retired Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at Nottingham Children’s Hospital, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Whitehouse joins seven founding members of Quince’s SAB comprised of leading experts in biochemistry, neurology, immunology, hematology, pharmacology, and clinical practice.





Dr. Mauro Magnani, Ph.D., Chair of Quince’s Scientific Advisory Board, said, “We are very pleased to welcome a clinician and researcher of Dr. Whitehouse’s caliber as a new member of Quince’s SAB. As a renowned expert in the rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), we look forward to his valuable contribution and perspective as we support Quince on their mission to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases.”

Dr. William Whitehouse said, “I look forward to collaborating with the distinguished members of Quince’s management team, Board of Directors, and Scientific Advisory Board to support the advancement of the company’s lead asset EryDex for the treatment of patients with A-T. With the potential to be a first to market treatment for the underserved A-T patient population, I am particularly pleased to provide counsel and lend perspective from my clinical experience caring for patients with A-T over the past 20 years.”

Dr. William Whitehouse is an Honorary Clinical Associate Professor of the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, England, and a recently retired Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at Nottingham Children’s Hospital, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, one of England’s largest acute teaching trusts. His main clinical and research interests include A-T in children and young people, as well as epilepsies, headache, and transient loss of consciousness in children. Dr. Whitehouse’s interest in A-T began with his clinical academic post at Nottingham Children’s Hospital and the re-launching the U.K.'s national A-T Clinic there in 2001. This afforded him ample opportunity to work with children and young people with A-T and their families. It also allowed him to develop a clinical research interest in A-T, collaborating with clinical, MRI, therapy, laboratory, and pharma colleagues, as well as advocacy organizations. Although now retired from clinical medicine, Dr. Whitehouse remains active in teaching and research, including supervising a Ph.D. on the natural history of A-T within the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham. Dr. Whitehouse received a B.Sc. and M.B. B.S. from the London Hospital Medical College, University of London, completed residencies in pediatrics, neurology, and pediatric neurology in London, Manchester, and Birmingham, and completed a fellowship at the University of Oxford and University College London. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. He is a prolific author with nearly 8,000 citations (3,045 since 2019), an h-index of 46 (28 since 2019), and an i10-index of 102 (54 since 2019) as of December 2024.

Quince’s SAB provides expert insight and advice to support the advancement of its lead asset EryDex for the treatment of A-T for which a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial is currently underway. The SAB also serves as a valuable resource as the company’s strategically expands its development pipeline by pursuing other potential rare disease indications beyond A-T and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) for EryDex where chronic corticosteroid treatment is – or has the potential to become – a standard of care, if there were not corticosteroid-related safety concerns. The prioritized list of other potential rare disease targets under consideration includes: 1) autoimmune hepatitis, 2) dermatomyositis, 3) pemphigus vulgaris, 4) Hashimoto’s encephalopathy, 5) Becker muscular dystrophy, 6) pediatric lupus, 7) juvenile idiopathic arthritis, 8) myasthenia gravis, 9) limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, 10) chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy, and 11) pulmonary sarcoidosis.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimated,” “potential,” “intend,” “will,” “can,” “seek,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to current and future clinical development of EryDex, including for the potential treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and other potential disease targets under consideration, related development and commercial-stage inflection point for EryDex; the strategic development path for EryDex; the company’s future development plans and related timing; and the potential benefits of EryDex and the company’s market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on Quince’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 13, 2024, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Quince undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts



Media & Investor Contact:

Stacy Roughan

Quince Therapeutics, Inc.

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

ir@quincetx.com