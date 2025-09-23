QuidelOrtho Announces Availability of QUICKVUE™ Influenza + SARS Test for Professional Use

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its leadership in point-of-care diagnostic testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) ("QuidelOrtho"), a leading global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies, is expanding its QUICKVUE portfolio with the QUICKVUE Influenza + SARS Test, a CLIA-waived, 510(k)–cleared rapid, easy-to-use immunoassay designed for professional use in physician office laboratories, urgent care centers, emergency departments, pharmacies and decentralized hospital labs.

The QUICKVUE Influenza + SARS Test is designed to deliver rapid, simultaneous detection and differentiation of influenza A, influenza B and SARS-CoV-2 antigens from a single patient sample, providing results in as fast as 10 minutes. This capability can help clinicians distinguish between COVID-19 and seasonal flu infections, which present similar symptoms, enabling timely treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Key Features and Benefits:

Triple Detection Capability : Differentiates influenza A/B and COVID-19 in one test.

: Differentiates influenza A/B and COVID-19 in one test. Fast Results : Clear results available in as fast as 10 minutes at the point of care.

: Clear results available in as fast as 10 minutes at the point of care. Professional Use : Designed for CLIA-waived and moderate/high-complexity lab settings.

: Designed for CLIA-waived and moderate/high-complexity lab settings. Efficient Workflow : Easy-to-collect nasal swab, streamlined processing and clear result window.

: Easy-to-collect nasal swab, streamlined processing and clear result window. Affordable Access: Cost-effective visual combo test.

"Physician office labs and urgent care centers are on the front lines of respiratory illness diagnosis. With the QUICKVUE Influenza + SARS Test, we're equipping healthcare providers with a reliable, affordable and efficient tool to differentiate between COVID-19 and influenza in minutes," said Tammi Ranalli, PhD, Senior Vice President, Molecular Diagnostics and Point of Care Business Units, QuidelOrtho. "This innovation reflects QuidelOrtho's commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with cost-effective solutions that streamline clinical decisions and help manage seasonal surges in respiratory infections."

The launch of the QUICKVUE Influenza + SARS Test expands QuidelOrtho's portfolio of respiratory solutions, including the SOFIA™ 2 Flu + SARS Antigen FIA, by offering a visually read option alongside QuidelOrtho's instrumented version and reinforces QuidelOrtho's market leadership in point-of-care respiratory testing. The QUICKVUE Influenza + SARS Test is available in the United States through QuidelOrtho's existing distribution channels and is not intended for in-home use.

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

