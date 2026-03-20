Quest Diagnostics to Release First Quarter Financial Results on April 21, 2026

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, announced today that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, before the market opens. It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "7895081." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 866-388-5361 for domestic callers or 203-369-0416 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 21, 2026, until midnight Eastern Time on May 5, 2026.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics



Quest Diagnostics works across healthcare to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We connect people, from clinicians to consumers, with laboratory insights that illuminate a path to better health. With a focus on delivering smarter, simpler testing, we help reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, empower healthy behaviors, and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics serves half the physicians and hospitals in the United States and one in three American adults each year, and our nearly 57,000 employees work together to deliver diagnostic insights that inspire actions to transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

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SOURCE Quest Diagnostics