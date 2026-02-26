Quest Diagnostics Names Benjamin Beauvalot Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and M&A Officer

Veteran M&A and transformation leader from Danaher and Patheon joins the Quest Diagnostics executive team

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that Benjamin Beauvalot, a highly accomplished leader with more than two decades of experience in business strategy and transformation, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), has joined the company as senior vice president, chief strategy and M&A officer.

In this role, Mr. Beauvalot is responsible for developing the company's growth strategy and leading mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and integrations. He reports to Jim Davis, chairman, CEO and president, and is a member of the company's executive leadership team.

"Ben has an extensive track record of delivering successful growth, M&A and transformation strategies for world-class healthcare organizations," Mr. Davis said. "His strategic leadership and rigorous approach to business integration will advance Quest's opportunities to generate organic and acquisitive growth, thereby supporting our purpose to create a healthier world, one life at a time."

Prior to joining Quest, Mr. Beauvalot held leadership positions in strategy and M&A with Danaher Corporation, a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator. Mr. Beauvalot's roles included vice president and head of business development and strategy for Danaher's biotechnology and genomics business areas. Mr. Beauvalot also served as vice president of strategy and corporate development and vice president of global business operations for Patheon, a leading pharmaceutical services company, before its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2017. He was also vice president of strategy for Banner Life Sciences, a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Mr. Beauvalot holds a degree in management and business administration from the Institut de Préparation à l'Administration et à la Gestion (IPAG) in Paris, France.

Mr. Beauvalot succeeds Dermot Shorten, who is retiring in the second quarter of 2026 after having held the role since 2008. During his time at Quest, Mr. Shorten oversaw nearly 80 business combinations and collaborations, including approximately 20 acquisitions of hospital outreach laboratories over the past decade.

"On behalf of the entire executive team and all of my Quest colleagues, I am grateful to Dermot for his leadership and contributions, many of which were strategically critical to creating the strong, dynamic business Quest is today," Mr. Davis said. "He played a vital role stewarding our company's successes over the past 18 years and is leaving us with a solid foundation for creating further growth and value."

