Quebec implements public reimbursement of Pluvicto® - a defining milestone for radioligand therapy in Canada

Pluvicto ® now publicly funded in provinces covering most Canadians, offering renewed hope to those facing progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer





Momentum builds nationwide as more jurisdictions recognize radioligand as a critical therapy for advanced prostate cancer

MONTREAL, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) is pleased to announce that, as of July 2, 2025, Pluvicto® (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection) is publicly reimbursed in Quebec for eligible patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

This new funding milestone marks a significant expansion in access to this innovative radioligand therapy. With reimbursement now secured in Quebec, Pluvicto® is publicly funded in the country's four most populous provinces, bringing new treatment opportunities to Canadians living with PSMA-positive mCRPC who have previously undergone androgen receptor pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy.

"We have been looking forward to this day for some time now as it represents a significant breakthrough for people in Quebec who have been longing for access to this much-needed treatment," said Laurent Proulx, President and CEO of PROCURE. "This progress brings real hope to countless patients and highlights how vital it is to make cutting-edge therapies available across Canada. We urge all provinces to keep moving forward so that every eligible patient, no matter where they live, can benefit from the best possible care and quality of life."

Reimbursement in Quebec gives physicians more flexibility to integrate radioligand therapy into the treatment path for appropriate patients with advanced disease.

"Public reimbursement of Pluvicto® in Quebec is a meaningful advancement for individuals with PSMA-positive mCRPC who have already undergone multiple lines of treatment," said Dr. Frédéric Arsenault, President, Association des médecins spécialistes en médecine nucléaire du Québec. "Expanding access to radioligand therapy, a growing pillar in cancer care, marks a shift toward a new era of precision treatment that reflects the rapidly advancing oncology landscape. This decision helps close a longstanding treatment gap and will allow patients to receive timely treatment and care that offers hope and the potential to improve quality of life1."

Pluvicto® is now publicly reimbursed in seven provinces: Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Each provincial listing extends access to more patients across the country and signals growing recognition of radioligand therapy as an important addition to advanced prostate cancer treatment options.

"This announcement adds to the growing momentum behind the adoption of Pluvicto® and radioligand therapy in prostate cancer care," said Mark Vineis, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "It sends a strong signal that this approach is being recognized as a key part of the evolving cancer treatment landscape. We'll continue working closely with other jurisdictions to maintain this progress and help ensure every eligible patient across the country can access this important treatment option."

Approved by Health Canada in August 2022, Pluvicto® is the first targeted radioligand therapy for the treatment of PSMA-positive mCRPC in Canada2.

About Pluvicto®



Pluvicto® (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received at least one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) and taxane-based chemotherapy2. It is a type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle)2. After administration into the bloodstream, Pluvicto® binds to target cells, including prostate cancer cells that express PSMA, a transmembrane protein2. Once bound, energy emissions from the radioisotope damage the target cells and nearby cells disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering cell death2.

About Novartis



Novartis is a focused innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 600 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. For more information visit www.novartis.ca.

References

1. Fizazi, K., et al. (2023). Health-related quality of life and pain outcomes with [177Lu]Lu-PSMA-617 plus standard of care versus standard of care in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (VISION): a multicentre, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial. The Lancet. Oncology, 24(6), 597–610. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(23)00158-4 2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. Pluvicto® Canadian Product Monograph. March 19, 2025.

