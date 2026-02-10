QuantX Biosciences Closes Oversubscribed $85M Series B Financing

Round co-led by LAV and Sanofi Ventures

PRINCETON, N.J. and SHANGHAI, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantX Biosciences, Inc., a computationally driven drug discovery and development company using advanced modeling and high-performance computing to rapidly design and optimize oral small molecule therapeutics, announced today the close of an oversubscribed $85 million Series B financing co-led by LAV and Sanofi Ventures. Additional investors included Hongshan, and existing investors.

The proceeds from this financing will be used to support the clinical development of its best-in-class STAT6 oral small molecule inhibitor and IL-17 oral small molecule inhibitor, in addition to continued discovery efforts for oral therapies in immunology and inflammation.

“This fundraising is a watershed moment for QuantX as we continue to refine our strong discovery engine, add to our robust pipeline, and advance multiple programs towards human studies,” said Wei Li, Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer of QuantX and a Founding Partner of Creacion Ventures. “In only three years, we’ve assembled a world-class team that’s been successful in not only discovering multiple, new, first-in-class small molecule candidates for diseases with large patient populations, but have also advanced these to IND-enabling studies.”

David Wang, MD, Ph.D., Partner and Senior Managing Director of OrbiMed, added, “The combination of QuantX’s ability to deliver best-in-class assets and the speed by which they’re able to advance these programs makes for a unique value proposition across a variety of therapeutic indications. We look forward to continuing our support of QuantX as they endeavor to transform the standards of care across a range of diseases.”

QuantX Biosciences was co-founded by veteran drug hunters Wayne Tang, Ph.D. and Yax Sun, Ph.D. in 2022. Since its inception, the company has focused on the development of a world class computational drug discovery platform by merging physics-based and statistical modeling, which has resulted in the development of multiple high quality oral small molecule development candidates.

Previously incubated by OrbiMed and Creacion Ventures, QuantX has raised $130 million to date.

QuantX Biosciences is a privately held pharmaceutical company advancing oral small-molecule medicines through a computationally driven drug discovery platform. The company integrates physics-based modeling, statistical methods, and computational chemistry to rapidly design and optimize drug candidates against clinically validated targets. QuantX is focused on building a pipeline of differentiated therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, with the goal of improving development efficiency and success rates. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, QuantX Biosciences is backed by leading life science investors and a team with deep expertise in drug discovery and development.

