Quantum-Si’s New Preprint Showcases Protein Barcoding as a Powerful Tool for Transforming Proteomics

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, announces the release of its latest preprint titled “Protein Barcoding and Next-Generation Protein Sequencing for Multiplexed Protein Selection, Analysis, and Tracking.” This study highlights the potential of integrating Quantum-Si’s benchtop Platinum® instrument with an innovative protein barcoding workflow, offering a sensitive and accessible approach to multiplexed protein analysis.





Protein barcoding has emerged as a powerful tool for multiplexed protein selection, analysis, and tracking, enabling advanced insights into proteomics research. Traditional detection methods, such as mass spectrometry, often face challenges related to quantification, cost, and accessibility. Quantum-Si addresses these challenges with a groundbreaking workflow that enhances the precision and sensitivity of protein barcoding, expanding its utility across applications like protein engineering, targeted drug delivery, and nucleic acid therapy development.

Study Highlights:

Validation of Peptide Barcodes: Development and validation of eight peptide barcodes designed to minimize detection bias and maximize sensitivity.

Development and validation of eight peptide barcodes designed to minimize detection bias and maximize sensitivity. Streamlined Workflow: Optimized expression constructs and process that reduced the sample input requirement and the hands-on time to less than one hour.

Optimized expression constructs and process that reduced the sample input requirement and the hands-on time to less than one hour. Dynamic Range: Demonstrated ten-fold dynamic range, enabling robust detection of low abundance proteins.

“Combining our Platinum® Pro instrument with the recently launched protein Barcoding Kit enables unmatched sensitivity and accessibility in proteomics research,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “This study serves as a foundation for implementing protein barcoding workflows and NGPS across a range of applications, driving advancements in protein characterization and targeted therapeutic strategies. It aligns with our mission to revolutionize protein sequencing and expand its applications to deliver significant breakthroughs in research and drug development.”

By leveraging Quantum-Si’s single-molecule NGPS technology, the study also underscores the advantages of protein barcode sequencing compared to DNA barcodes which are limited in their ability to directly detect successful translation. Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ provides a direct quantitative readout of protein expression and localization, offering a more precise method for development of nucleic acid delivery vectors like lipid nano-particles and adeno associated viruses.

To read the preprint, visit: Protein Barcoding and Next-Generation Protein Sequencing for Multiplexed Protein Selection, Analysis, and Tracking | Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

