Quantum-Si to Join Leading Experts from DNAnexus, Olink, and Northwestern in Upcoming GenomeWeb Webinar on Proteomics Data Integration and Standardization

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, announces participation in an expert panel during the upcoming GenomeWeb-hosted webinar, "From Raw to Reusable: Considerations for Data Integration and Real-World Standardization in Proteomics."

When: June 20, 2025, at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT

This one-hour webinar will explore critical strategies for improving the accessibility, integration, and standardization of data across proteomics platforms. Attendees will learn how to deposit data into public repositories, apply metadata annotation best practices, normalize cross-study datasets, and contribute to global standardization initiatives.

Industry leaders from Quantum-Si, DNAnexus, Olink (a Thermo Fisher Scientific company), and Northwestern University’s Proteomics Center of Excellence will share their perspectives and practical insights through presentations, case studies, and panel discussions.

Key Topics Include:

Best practices for metadata annotation and reproducibility.

Strategies for merging and comparing data across proteomics platforms.

Guidance on participating in standardization efforts through community initiatives.

Advice on enhancing the visibility and reusability of your proteomics datasets in a global database.

Featured Speakers:

Meredith Carpenter, PhD, Head of Scientific Affairs, Quantum-Si

Cindy Lawley, PhD, Sr. Director, Population Health Proteomic Sciences, Olink, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Theresa Wohlever, Sr. Bioinformatics Scientist, DNAnexus

Michael Hollas, PhD, Director of Bioinformatics, Proteomics Center of Excellence, Northwestern University

Hosted by GenomeWeb, this webinar provides a timely forum for researchers, data scientists, and bioinformaticians to align on best practices and influence the future of data standardization in proteomics.

WHERE: Virtual event – registration required.

HOW: To register, please complete the registration form. A confirmation email will be sent upon registration.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company’s platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Contact

Jeff Keyes

Chief Financial Officer

ir@quantum-si.com



Media Contact

Katherine Atkinson

SVP, Commercial Marketing

media@quantum-si.com