Quanterix to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

June 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 9th, at 1:20 p.m. ET. Quanterix will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Webcast Information

The live webcast presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the company’s website at www.quanterix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period following the conference.

To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/company. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit www.quanterix.com/simoa-technology.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 3,400 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Marissa Klaassen
media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Joshua Young
ir@quanterix.com

