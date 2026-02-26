SUBSCRIBE
Quanterix to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that its executive leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Time: 11:50 am ET
Webcast: Click here

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Webcast: Click here

Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the fireside chats on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.quanterix.com.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,396 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.


Contacts

Media
media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations
Joshua Young
ir@quanterix.com

