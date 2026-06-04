Quanterix To Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that senior management will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held in Miami, FL from June 8-10, 2026. Chief Executive Officer Everett Cunningham will engage in a fireside chat at 1:20 pm ET on Tuesday, June 9, during which he will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities. The Company is also scheduling one-on-one investor meetings at the event.

Webcast Information

The live webcast presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.quanterix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference on the website.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,450 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Media

media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations

Joshua Young

ir@quanterix.com