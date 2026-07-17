Quanterix Corporation Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 16, 2026

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), a global leader in precision biomarker science, today announced that on July 15, 2026, an inducement grant (the “Inducement Grant”) was made to Jason Faessler in connection with the commencement of his employment as the Chief Financial officer and Treasurer of the Company. The Inducement Grant consisted of 141,820 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 141,820 shares of Quanterix common stock.

The RSUs vest in four equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Mr. Faessler’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting dates.

The Inducement Grant was granted under the Company’s Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Faessler entering employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Media

Sarah Dolny

media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations

ir@quanterix.com