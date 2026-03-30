Quanterix Corporation Announces Date of 2026 Annual Meeting

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultra-sensitive biomarker detection (the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually, by means of remote communication, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on April 14, 2026 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement.

Because the date of the Annual Meeting has been advanced by more than thirty (30) days from the anniversary date of the Company’s 2025 annual meeting, the Company has set a new deadline for the receipt of shareholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. In order to be considered timely, such proposals must be received by the Company’s Secretary no later than April 6, 2026. Any proposal submitted after the above deadline will not be considered timely and will be excluded from the Company’s proxy materials.

Additionally, in accordance with the advance notice provisions set forth in the Company’s Bylaws, in order for a shareholder proposal to be submitted outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or a director nomination submitted by a shareholder to be considered timely, it must be received by the Company’s Secretary not later than April 6, 2026.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,300 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,439 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue -- advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joshua Young

(508) 846-3327

ir@quanterix.com