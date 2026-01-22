Quanterix Announces Landmark JAMA Study Highlighting Prognostic Value of Multi-Analyte Approach to Blood-Based Alzheimer’s Risk Profiling

Analysis of Subjective Cognitive Decline (SCD) cohort indicates that combining biomarkers representing four key biological axes—amyloid, tau, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation—provides a superior window into disease progression at the earliest stages

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced publication of a landmark study in the high impact journal JAMA Network Open, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2842215. The study, led by researchers at Amsterdam UMC, followed a cohort of nearly 300 individuals for up to 15 years. The findings demonstrated that while individual biomarkers provide a baseline snapshot of pathology, the combination of multiple markers at baseline—along with their subsequent longitudinal trajectories—offers a significantly more comprehensive view of clinical risk.

The research utilized ultra-sensitive Simoa® technology to measure biomarkers representing the four critical biological axes of Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid (Aβ42/Aβ40 ratio), tau (p-Tau 217), neuroinflammation (GFAP), and neurodegeneration (NfL). A primary conclusion of the study was that the most accurate assessment of clinical progression was achieved through a multi-analyte model, both at baseline as well as through longitudinal monitoring of individual biomarker values. The optimal model achieved a C-index of 0.90 (1.0 being perfect accuracy) for identifying individuals with SCD—the earliest stage where patients notice potential changes that are undetectable in objective cognitive testing–most likely to progress toward clinical impairment. The data showed that even a single baseline measurement of this specific multi-analyte panel offered a distinct prognostic advantage over standalone p-Tau 217 assays.

This JAMA paper highlights how Quanterix’s Simoa® ultra-sensitive technology and multiplexed biomarker assays are powering advances in Alzheimer’s disease research, which is becoming increasingly focused on evaluating multiple biomarkers and multiple disease pathways. Quanterix is also leading the way in Alzheimer’s diagnostics with scalable multi-marker laboratory developed tests, such as LucentAD Complete which is designed with same biomarkers evaluated in the JAMA study. As the company’s first algorithmic multi-analyte test for amyloid pathology risk in symptomatic individuals, LucentAD Complete stands alone in providing both an overall amyloid risk score and individual results for these same biomarkers alongside normative reference ranges.

"Identifying which pre-symptomatic individuals among the ‘worried well’ are likely to progress to objective clinical symptoms is a critical challenge for patient care and efficient clinical trial enrollment. The data in our study represent a significant step forward in identifying the 'fast progressors' within the pre-clinical continuum," said Charlotte Teunissen, Ph.D., Professor in Neurochemistry at Amsterdam UMC. "By observing baseline p-Tau 217, GFAP, NfL, and Aβ42/40, and how p-Tau 217 and GFAP levels evolve over time, we see clearly that a multi-analyte signature provides the nuanced prognostic picture required for the next generation of Alzheimer’s risk assessment."

"We view these findings as a strong endorsement of the foundational science that informs our multi-analyte approach," said Michael Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Quanterix. "As our first multi-analyte laboratory developed test for amyloid pathology that leverages Simoa multiplexing technology, LucentAD Complete was designed to provide a comprehensive view of amyloid risk in symptomatic individuals. As the field moves toward more personalized, longitudinal care, we aim to develop additional differentiated tools that leverage these insights to further impact the future of clinical management and the identification of high-risk individuals for the earliest possible intervention."

