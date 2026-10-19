SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quanta Therapeutics Announces Presentation of QTX3034 Clinical Combination Data with Anti-EGFR and Chemotherapy in Colorectal Cancer (CRC) at ESMO and Fast Track Designation for Patients with KRAS G12D Mutations

October 19, 2026 | 
3 min read

RADNOR, Pa. and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development of innovative therapeutics for RAS-driven cancers, today announced that it will present clinical data for its oral, G12D-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor QTX3034 in combination with cetuximab with or without FOLFOX chemotherapy in patients with CRC at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress taking place October 23-27 in Madrid, Spain. Quanta also announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to QTX3034 for the treatment of KRASG12D-mutant CRC in combination with cetuximab, with or without FOLFOX chemotherapy, the same treatment regimens for which clinical data will be presented at ESMO.

“We look forward to presenting new clinical data at ESMO highlighting the potential of QTX3034-based combinations to improve outcomes for patients with KRASG12D-mutant CRC,” said Perry Nisen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Quanta. “We are particularly pleased that these data supported the FDA’s decision to grant Fast Track designation for QTX3034 in this patient population. We believe this represents the first Fast Track designation based on clinical data for a KRAS G12D-targeted therapy in CRC, underscoring the significant unmet need in this population and the importance of advancing innovative treatment options for these patients.”

ESMO presentation information:
Title: Preliminary clinical results of QTX3034, an oral G12D-preferring KRAS inhibitor, in combination with cetuximab ± mFOLFOX6 in patients with KRASG12D-mutated colorectal cancer (CRC)
Session Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026; 2:45-4:15 pm CEST
Session Name: Rapid oral: Gastrointestinal tumours, lower digestive
Abstract Number: 790RO

About FDA Fast Track Designation
FDA’s Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate and expedite the development and review of new drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions. To qualify, available clinical and non-clinical data need to demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical need. The benefits of Fast Track designation include opportunities for frequent meetings with the FDA to discuss trial design, development plans and data needed to support drug approval, as well as the ability to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) on a rolling basis, and eligibility for priority review, if relevant criteria are met. For more information on the Fast Track process, please visit the FDA’s official website.

About Quanta Therapeutics
Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology. Quanta is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, and has a site in Radnor, PA. Find more information at https://www.quantatx.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn: Quanta Therapeutics.

CONTACT: Quanta Therapeutics
Heather Meeks
661-992-6907
heather.meeks@quantatx.com

Media Contact
Kelli Perkins
kelli@redhousecomms.com

Pennsylvania Northern California Events Data Cancer Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative collage human 3d hands body fragments needle injection gloves medical healthcare hospital virus prevention drawing background.
Insights
More arms, more questions: The new challenge in multispecific drug design
October 19, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
A businessmans hand handing a key to another hand, illustration of offering and providing solutions for business challenges
Deals
Stoffels strikes up new biotech in return to Galapagos cell therapy mission
October 15, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business analytics, statistical data collection, profit sharing, information management concept. Hand with fork holding piece of pie diagram. Minimalistic art collage
Licensing
Gilead snags equity stake in Vir with up to $1.87B deal for three T cell engagers
October 14, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Close up shot of the dart arrow hit on bulleyes of dartboard to represent that the business reached the target with dark tone picture style. Target and goal as concept.
Pancreatic cancer
Verastem reports ‘robust’ response rate in pancreatic cancer subgroup where Rasonque struggled
October 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie