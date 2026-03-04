QT Imaging Names Renowned Breast Cancer Researcher Dr. Mary Yamashita as Medical Advisor

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced that Mary W. Yamashita, MD will serve as Medical Advisor to the Company.

In her role as QT Imaging Medical Advisor, Dr. Yamashita will provide strategic advisory and development support across several key areas, including clinical interpretation standards, structured reporting frameworks, training architecture, and reader study design. Her expertise will be instrumental in optimizing clinical integration and user experience, ensuring that the Company’s technologies not only meet but exceed the expectations of clinicians and patients alike.

Throughout her career, Dr. Yamashita has demonstrated leadership in both academic and clinical settings. She currently serves as Section Chief of the Breast Imaging division at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and as Medical Director of Mammography at the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Breast Center and University of Southern California Arcadia Breast Center. Her work in breast cancer screening and diagnosis has included involvement in multicenter clinical trials of advanced imaging technologies and she is widely respected for her commitment to quality, mentorship, and innovation in radiologic practice.

“Through her research, publications, clinical practice, and lectures, Dr. Yamashita has been a strong advocate for advanced imaging in women with dense breast tissue. She consistently prioritizes high quality, efficient, and compassionate patient care, aligning closely with our mission to expand access to safe, comfortable, and quantitative breast imaging,” said Raluca Dinu, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of QT Imaging. “Her appointment underscores our commitment to clinical excellence and evidence-based deployment of our breast imaging solution. With Dr. Yamashita’s guidance, we will continue to strengthen our scientific foundation and accelerate adoption of best-in-class structured reporting practices that improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency across care settings.”

“As a breast radiologist, I understand the critical importance of early breast cancer detection and the ongoing need for improved imaging modalities,” said Dr. Yamashita. “Throughout my career, I have witnessed how thoughtfully developed technologies can meaningfully enhance our ability to detect and monitor breast cancer. I am excited to work with QT Imaging to help advance a radiation‑free, 3D breast imaging solution and expand access to high‑quality screening while prioritizing accuracy, safety, and patient care.”

Dr. Yamashita received her medical degree from the USC Keck School of Medicine and completed her diagnostic radiology residency at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center. During her final year of residency, she pursued advanced, fellowship-level training in breast imaging, dedicating additional time to comprehensive imaging and image-guided procedures. Upon completing her training, she was recruited by the Marcia Ray Breast Center in Glendale, California, where she served as Medical Director, providing clinical leadership in breast imaging and advancing standards of patient-centered care. She subsequently served as Medical Director at the Patricia L. Scheifly Breast Health Center in Whittier, California, one of the busiest breast centers in Southern California, where she oversaw comprehensive breast imaging services and multidisciplinary collaboration. In 2006, she joined the faculty at the USC Department of Radiology, Division of Breast Imaging. In addition to maintaining an active clinical practice, she is deeply engaged in the education and mentorship of residents and fellows, helping to shape the next generation of breast imaging specialists. She also contributes to research aimed at advancing the science and practice of breast imaging. She is board certified by the American Board of Radiology.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Dr. Yamashita’s expected role with the Company, the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, including its commercialization, manufacturing (including large scale) and further development, the evolution of QT Imaging into a scalable imaging platform combining proprietary hardware, advanced image reconstruction software, and AI-powered clinical decision tools to address the growing need for precision in breast health, the QTI Cloud Platform and SaaS pricing model, performance of software enhancements, plans for QT Imaging, new product development and introduction, product sales growth and projected revenues, QT Imaging’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of QT Imaging's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: the ability of the Company to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner; the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products; the ability to commercialize technology; unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products; trends and fluctuations in the industry; changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers; unpredictability of suppliers; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control; changes in our ability to successfully receive purchase orders and generate revenue under our existing contracts with partners and distributors; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; our ability to pay our debt obligations as they come due; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that QT Imaging presently does not know or that QT Imaging currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect QT Imaging's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. QT Imaging anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause QT Imaging's assessments to change. However, while QT Imaging may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, QT Imaging specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

