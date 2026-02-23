QT Imaging Achieves Major Reimbursement Milestone with AMA Category III CPT Code for 3D Breast Ultrasound Tomography

The Company’s first CPT code becomes effective January 1, 2027, enables billing and opening new commercial opportunities with hospital accounts

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) Editorial Panel has approved a new Category III CPTTM code for 3D quantitative transmission volumetric ultrasound tomography of the breast.

The new Category III code, X579T, represents a significant milestone in the clinical and commercial advancement of QT Imaging’s technology, recognizing the distinct clinical service enabled by its radiation-free, compression-free, 3D breast imaging platform. The new CPT code ensures standardized reporting of this emerging imaging service, supporting data collection, utilization tracking and continued evaluation by clinicians, payers and health systems. The code is scheduled for release on July 1, 2026, with an effective date of January 1, 2027.

“Approval of our first CPT code is a meaningful validation of both the technology and its clinical foundation and significantly enhances our commercial strategy in particular to prospective hospital accounts,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer of QT Imaging. “This milestone reflects years of rigorous development, clinical engagement, and collaboration with the medical community. It is an important step toward expanding access to a safer, more comfortable breast imaging option that complements existing modalities and supports better-informed clinical decision making.”

Category III CPT codes are established by the AMA to track emerging technologies and services that demonstrate clinical relevance and growing adoption. Acceptance of a Category III code signals acknowledgment by the CPT Editorial Panel that a technology represents a distinct and reportable clinical service, and is a major step on the pathway toward broader reimbursement and adoption.

“We plan to continue working closely with clinical partners, professional societies and regulatory stakeholders to advance adoption of our technology, as well as to pursue additional CPT codes,” Dr. Dinu added.

QT Imaging’s system uses advanced ultrasound tomography to produce true 3D volumetric images of the breast without ionizing radiation or painful compression. The technology is designed to provide quantitative, reproducible information that can be particularly valuable in women with dense breast tissue, while improving the overall patient experience.

About QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (Nasdaq: QTI) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “will,” and “expect,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include (without limitation) statements regarding the release and effectiveness of new Category III CPT codes, their impact and utilization and effect on the business of the Company, new product development and introduction, and product sales growth and projected revenues. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: research results from the use of the QTI Breast Acoustic CT scanner, clinical studies, the ability of QT Imaging to sell and deploy the QTI Breast Acoustic CT scanner, the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products, the ability to commercialize technology, unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products, trends and fluctuations in the industry, changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers, unpredictability of suppliers, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of QT Imaging Holding’s filings with the SEC, and in its other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to QT Imaging Holdings as of the date hereof, and QT Imaging Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

