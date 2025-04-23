QPS Expands Offerings With Robust Pharmacology Disease Models, Including MASH, Ulcerative Colitis, Wound Healing, and Psoriasis

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#drugdevelopment--QPS, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in preclinical and clinical drug development services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its pharmacology disease models portfolio to include highly relevant and sophisticated models for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), ulcerative colitis (UC), wound healing, and psoriasis. These new disease models provide the biomedical community with advanced tools for evaluating potential therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies, paving the way for new breakthroughs in treatment.

As the global landscape of medical research continues to evolve, the introduction of these robust, state-of-the-art disease models highlights QPS’s commitment to advancing drug discovery and improving the efficiency of clinical trials. The models for MASH, UC, wound healing, and psoriasis have been meticulously developed and validated to closely mimic human disease, offering unparalleled insights into the underlying mechanisms of these conditions and the effects of novel treatments.

“QPS provides our partners with the most advanced and reliable pharmacology disease models to support drug development at every stage. The addition of these new models for MASH, ulcerative colitis, wound healing, and psoriasis reflects our ongoing commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and providing researchers with the tools they need to accelerate the discovery of life-changing therapies,” said Dr. Mei-Ling Hou, PhD, Head of Pharmacology at QPS.

Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

MASH, a progressive liver disease linked to metabolic syndrome, remains a critical area of focus in the pharmaceutical industry due to its rising prevalence and lack of approved therapies. QPS's new MASH models will enable researchers to evaluate the efficacy of drug candidates targeting liver fibrosis, inflammation, and metabolic disturbances, accelerating the path to meaningful therapies.

Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

UC is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease with significant unmet medical need. With QPS’s new UC models, researchers will be able to explore innovative therapeutic approaches to reduce inflammation, heal intestinal tissue, and improve patients’ quality of life, as they continue to investigate ways to combat the disease more effectively.

Wound Healing

Chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers, pressure sores, and venous ulcers affect millions of people worldwide. These wounds often resist healing and can lead to severe complications like infections, amputations, or even death. Chronic wounds are a huge burden on healthcare systems, both financially and in terms of quality of life for patients. QPS’s well established wound healing models enable the testing of new drugs and devices leading to more effective solutions to this ongoing challenge.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis, an autoimmune disorder characterized by rapid skin cell turnover, presents a complex challenge for drug development. QPS’s newly introduced psoriasis models provide an advanced tool for testing potential treatments aimed at modulating immune system responses and addressing both the skin symptoms and systemic aspects of the disease.

“Pharmacology studies are a critical component in the drug development plan, helping to ensure that new drugs are safe enough to be allowed to progress to First in Human (FIH) clinical research trials,” said Dr. Chen, Deputy General Manager & Head of the Center of Toxicology and Preclinical Sciences (CTPS) at QPS Taiwan.

These enhanced pharmacology disease models are now available for use in preclinical studies, enabling pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms to advance their research with greater precision. By incorporating these models into their drug development pipelines, organizations can better evaluate their therapeutic candidates and make more informed decisions.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

QPS is a global, full-service, GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, bioanalysis, preclinical and clinical drug development services. Since 1995, QPS has grown from a small bioanalysis shop into a full-service CRO with 1,100+ employees in the US, Europe, and Asia. Today, QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in pharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine, leukopaks and cell therapy products, clinical trials, and clinical research services. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalysis and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. Through continual enhancements in capacities and resources, QPS stands tall in its commitment to delivering superior quality, skilled performance and trusted service to its valued customers. For more information, visit www.qps.com or email info@qps.com.

Gabrielle Pastore, QPS

1-302-635-4290

Gabrielle.Pastore@qps.com