QPS
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioCapital
QPS Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Development In Taiwan
July 30, 2021
·
3 min read
BioCapital
QPS Awarded Two 2020 CRO Leadership Awards
June 2, 2020
·
2 min read
BioCapital
QPS Continues to Expand UPLC-HRMS Quantitation Capabilities to Support Gene Therapy and Protein Drug Development
May 19, 2020
·
2 min read
BioCapital
QPS Announces Novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 Testing Capability
May 12, 2020
·
1 min read
Business
QPS Expands Its Global Footprint With New Facilities In The Netherlands, India, And China
September 18, 2019
·
3 min read
Biotech Bay
QPS Announces Continuing Growth in Asia, Hosts 28 Taiwanese Delegates at Delaware Headquarters
June 18, 2019
·
4 min read
BioCapital
QPS Announces 170 Percent Revenue Growth For In Vitro Studies Across Europe
May 20, 2019
·
3 min read
BioCapital
QPS Announces Launch of New Brand Identity, Celebrates 24 Years of Growth
January 8, 2019
·
3 min read
Drug Development
QPS Expands U.S.-Based Phase I Clinical Trial Capabilities to Support the Growing Needs of Its Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and CRO Partners
November 27, 2018
·
6 min read
Deals
QPS, LLC Expands Clinical Trial Services with Acquisition of Qualitix
March 8, 2011
·
4 min read
Load More
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details