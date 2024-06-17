SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital
QPS Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Development In Taiwan
July 30, 2021
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
QPS Awarded Two 2020 CRO Leadership Awards
June 2, 2020
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
QPS Continues to Expand UPLC-HRMS Quantitation Capabilities to Support Gene Therapy and Protein Drug Development
May 19, 2020
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
QPS Announces Novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 Testing Capability
May 12, 2020
 · 
1 min read
Business
QPS Expands Its Global Footprint With New Facilities In The Netherlands, India, And China
September 18, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
QPS Announces Continuing Growth in Asia, Hosts 28 Taiwanese Delegates at Delaware Headquarters
June 18, 2019
 · 
4 min read
BioCapital
QPS Announces 170 Percent Revenue Growth For In Vitro Studies Across Europe
May 20, 2019
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
QPS Announces Launch of New Brand Identity, Celebrates 24 Years of Growth
January 8, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
QPS Expands U.S.-Based Phase I Clinical Trial Capabilities to Support the Growing Needs of Its Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and CRO Partners
November 27, 2018
 · 
6 min read
Deals
QPS, LLC Expands Clinical Trial Services with Acquisition of Qualitix
March 8, 2011
 · 
4 min read
