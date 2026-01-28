Qlaris Bio Appoints Robert Warner to Board of Directors

Experienced life sciences executive brings strategic and leadership expertise to support Qlaris Bio’s next phase of growth

DEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlaris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies for glaucoma, today announced the appointment of Robert Warner to its board of directors. Mr. Warner’s appointment comes at a key time for Qlaris as the company continues to advance its lead development program, QLS‑111, through late-stage clinical trials as a novel therapeutic agent for the treatment of glaucoma.

Mr. Warner is an experienced life sciences executive and board member with a strong track record of leadership across biotechnology and healthcare companies. He brings deep expertise in corporate strategy, financing, and company building, having supported organizations through multiple stages of growth, including clinical development, capital formation, and strategic transactions.

Mr. Warner currently serves on the boards of multiple biotechnology and medical device organizations and has held senior leadership and advisory roles across the sector, including Alcon where he served as President, North America.

“Robert’s experience as a global commercial leader in ophthalmology will be an important asset as Qlaris continues to advance QLS‑111 through our next phase of clinical development,” said Thurein Htoo, Chief Executive Officer of Qlaris Bio. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our board and look forward to his strategic insight during the company’s next stage of growth.”

“I’m excited to join the Qlaris Bio board at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Mr. Warner. “The team has made impressive progress advancing a truly differentiated approach to glaucoma treatment, and I look forward to supporting the company’s mission and long-term growth.”

About QLS-111

QLS‑111 is a novel topical ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator that reduces IOP by lowering EVP. The compound was originally discovered in the laboratory of Professor Michael Fautsch, Ph.D. at the Mayo Clinic and has been developed into Qlaris Bio’s bespoke, non-preservative formulation, QLS‑111. Studies have demonstrated that treatment with QLS‑111 provides persistent lowering of IOP, maintains normal vascular integrity of the venous system, is well-tolerated, and does not cause added hyperemia. The formulation has shown promising results in the Phase II Osprey and Apteryx clinical trials in patients with open angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

About Qlaris Bio, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Qlaris Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies for glaucoma. The company’s lead program, QLS‑111, is designed to address a significant unmet need in glaucoma treatment by targeting episcleral venous pressure. For more information, please visit www.qlaris.bio.

