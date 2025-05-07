QIAGEN to Propose Initiation of Annual Cash Dividend for Shareholder Approval at Annual General Meeting

VENLO, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its Supervisory Board will propose the initiation of an annual cash dividend under an amended dividend policy to QIAGEN’s shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025.

This milestone reflects QIAGEN’s strategy to introduce a new avenue to increase shareholder returns while preserving flexibility to reinvest in long-term growth.

The Supervisory Board’s decision on the amended dividend policy and initial dividend payment is subject to approval by QIAGEN’s shareholders.

The initial dividend payment would consist of $0.25 per ordinary share. This proposal represents a total payout of about $54 million. The record date is currently planned for July 2, 2025, and the payment date as July 10, 2025. All dates will be confirmed following shareholder approval.

Under the amended dividend policy, QIAGEN would have the ability to submit an annual dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting that contemplates returning capital to shareholders while supporting sustainable growth and maintaining creditworthiness. The respective dividend proposal would consider various factors, including the amount of capital returned to shareholders, the availability of distributable profits and reserves, investments in production and R&D, working capital requirements, and potential M&A opportunities.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, enabling customers to extract and gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis while bioinformatics software and knowledge bases can be used to interpret data to find actionable insights. Automation solutions bring these processes together into seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves over 500,000 customers globally in Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics for clinical healthcare. As of March 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding QIAGEN's products, development timelines, marketing and / or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth strategies, collaborations and operating results - such as expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings - are based on current expectations and assumptions. However, they involve uncertainties and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, challenges in managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and logistical dependencies), variability in operating results, commercial development for our products to customers in the Life Sciences and clinical healthcare, changes in relationships with customers, suppliers or strategic partners; competition and rapid technological advancements; fluctuating demand for QIAGEN's products due to factors such as economic conditions, customer budgets and funding cycles; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products into integrated solutions and producing these products; and protecting product differentiation from competitors. Additional uncertainties may arise from market acceptance of new products, integration of acquisitions, governmental actions, global or regional economic developments, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and other "force majeure" events. There is also no guarantee that anticipated benefits from restructuring programs and acquisitions will materialize as expected. For a comprehensive overview of risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

