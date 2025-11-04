Pyxis Oncology to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2025:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston, MA, Monday, November 10, 2:30 p.m. ET. – Fireside chat.





, Boston, MA, Monday, November 10, 2:30 p.m. ET. – Fireside chat. Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY, Tuesday, November 11, 4:00 p.m. ET. – Fireside chat.





Live webcasts and replays of the Guggenheim and Stifel fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), is a first-in-concept antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix (ECM). EDB+FN is selectively overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of solid tumors and largely absent from normal adult tissues. MICVO is designed to treat solid tumors through a three-pronged mechanism of action: direct tumor cell killing, bystander effect and immunogenic cell death. MICVO is currently being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) and other solid tumors, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing MICVO, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients living with R/M HNSCC and contributing to meaningful progress in cancer treatment.

