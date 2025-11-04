SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pyxis Oncology to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2025:

  • Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston, MA, Monday, November 10, 2:30 p.m. ET. – Fireside chat.

  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY, Tuesday, November 11, 4:00 p.m. ET. – Fireside chat.

Live webcasts and replays of the Guggenheim and Stifel fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), is a first-in-concept antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix (ECM). EDB+FN is selectively overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of solid tumors and largely absent from normal adult tissues. MICVO is designed to treat solid tumors through a three-pronged mechanism of action: direct tumor cell killing, bystander effect and immunogenic cell death. MICVO is currently being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) and other solid tumors, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing MICVO, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients living with R/M HNSCC and contributing to meaningful progress in cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Pyxis Oncology Contact
Alex Kane
IR@pyxisoncology.com

Media
Cailyn McCutcheon
Real Chemistry
cmccutcheon@realchemistry.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel