Pyxis Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation ADC therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in fireside chats and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the following two upcoming investor conferences.

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 21 at 2:05 p.m. ET





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 5 at 4:55 p.m. ET





A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. Its lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201), has been evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors with a go-forward development focus on treating patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) based on the strength of the HNSCC signal that emerged. Additionally, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 combination study of MICVO and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with R/M HNSCC and other advanced solid tumors.

To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com

