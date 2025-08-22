Pyxis Oncology to Participate in September 2025 Investor and Industry Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences.
Investor Conferences
- 2025 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY, Wednesday, September 3, 2:45 p.m. ET – Fireside chat and investor one-on-one meetings.
- H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY, Monday, September 8, 10:30 a.m. ET – Fireside chat and investor one-on-one meetings.
Industry Conference
- 2nd Annual ADC and Novel Conjugates Partnering and Investment Summit, Boston, MA, Tuesday, September 9, 3:20 p.m. ET – Company presentation (not webcast).
Live webcasts and replays of the Cantor and H.C. Wainwright fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.
About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is efficiently building therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. Its lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201), has been evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors with a go-forward development focus on treating patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) based on the strength of the HNSCC signal that emerged. Additionally, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 combination study of MICVO and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with R/M HNSCC and other advanced solid tumors.
To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
