Pyxis Oncology to Participate in September 2025 Investor and Industry Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

Investor Conferences

2025 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference , New York, NY, Wednesday, September 3, 2:45 p.m. ET – Fireside chat and investor one-on-one meetings.





H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY, Monday, September 8, 10:30 a.m. ET – Fireside chat and investor one-on-one meetings.



Industry Conference

2nd Annual ADC and Novel Conjugates Partnering and Investment Summit, Boston, MA, Tuesday, September 9, 3:20 p.m. ET – Company presentation (not webcast).



Live webcasts and replays of the Cantor and H.C. Wainwright fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is efficiently building therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. Its lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201), has been evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors with a go-forward development focus on treating patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) based on the strength of the HNSCC signal that emerged. Additionally, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 combination study of MICVO and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with R/M HNSCC and other advanced solid tumors.

To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Pyxis Oncology Contact

Jitu Wadhane

Principal Financial and Accounting Officer

IR@pyxisoncology.com

Media

Molly Devlin

Real Chemistry

mdevlin@realchemistry.com