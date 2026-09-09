Pyxis Oncology to Host Webcast to Present Updated Data from Phase 1 Monotherapy Study of Micvotabart Pelidotin (MICVO) in Second-Line and Beyond Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (2L+ R/M HNSCC)

Event to be webcast live on September 9, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. ET

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it will host a live webcast on September 9, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to present updated clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy study evaluating micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO) in patients with second-line and beyond (2L+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).

The presentation will include the scientific rationale for Pyxis Oncology’s novel ADC, MICVO; implications of the evolving treatment landscape in R/M HNSCC; detailed analyses of patients treated at 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every three weeks with a dose equivalent to or below a dose cap; updated efficacy and safety results from the expansion trial; and next steps in clinical development.

The event will feature Alan L. Ho, M.D., Ph.D., Chief, Head and Neck Oncology Service and Attending Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, together with members of Pyxis Oncology’s management team.

To participate in the live event, please register using this link. An archived webcast will be available following the event on the Company's website at, https://ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), is a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix (ECM). EDB+FN is selectively overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of solid tumors and largely absent from normal adult tissues. MICVO is designed to treat solid tumors through a three-pronged mechanism of action: direct cancer cell killing, bystander effect and immunogenic cell death. MICVO is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with R/M HNSCC and other solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing MICVO, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients living with R/M HNSCC and contributing to meaningful progress in cancer treatment.

MICVO received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with R/M HNSCC whose disease has progressed following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Pyxis Oncology Contact

IR@pyxisoncology.com