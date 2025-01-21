PURE Bioscience Announces a New Distribution Agreement With Hydrite Chemical Company

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Antimicrobial--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, and Hydrite Chemical Company (“Hydrite”) have entered into a multi-year distribution agreement for the purchase and selling of SDC products under special terms and conditions.





PURE is excited to announce the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Hydrite, a top-tier provider of complete solutions for food processing and other markets. This agreement aims to enhance the availability of PURE’s innovative products across various markets, providing customers with greater access to effective antibacterial solutions.

Tim Steffensmeier, Vice President of Sales at PURE, said, “Enlarging our partnership with Hydrite is an important step for PURE. Their established distribution network and industry experience will help us expand the reach of our SDC technology, meeting the growing need for safer and effective antimicrobial solutions.”

Hydrite, known for its commitment to quality and customer service, shares this renewed partnership’s excitement. Mitch Fay, Technical Director at Hydrite, remarked, “We are thrilled to grow our eight-year relationship with PURE Bioscience under this new agreement. Their state-of-the-art SDC technology complements our portfolio perfectly, allowing us to provide our customers with effective antimicrobial solutions.”

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins, leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ions in SDC allows them to remain in solution while making them more bio-available for antimicrobial action.

“This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The collaboration is expected to strengthen PURE’s market position and further enhance Hydrite’s offerings,” added Jeff Kitchell, Vice President of Operations at PURE.

About Hydrite Chemical Company

Hydrite, founded in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. As a family owned and operated business, we serve the nation’s manufacturers with the critical products and services they need to be successful. With a focus on quality and service, Hydrite delivers innovative solutions to customers across diverse industries and plays a pivotal role in the food and dairy industries by providing results that ensure product safety and quality. As a trusted supplier, Hydrite offers a broad range of chemical products and services designed to meet regulatory standards and enhance operational efficiency in food processing and dairy production. Their expertise in sanitation, and food safety, helps manufacturers maintain high standards and reduce the risk of contamination. Hydrite’s commitment to developing customized solutions and collaborative partnerships enables them to address the unique challenges faced by the food and dairy sectors, ultimately supporting the delivery of safe, high-quality products to consumers.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE focuses on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in food safety. We provide best in class solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address is 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area), which serves as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, expected results of the Company’s marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 and Form 10-Q for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

