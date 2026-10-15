PumasAI VP Andreas Noack Named a 2026 Julia Community Prize Winner at JuliaCon

DOVER, Del. (October 16, 2026) — PumasAI, an AI-powered clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics company transforming how pharmaceutical teams work, today announced that Andreas Noack, PhD, Vice President of Product Development, has been named a 2026 Julia Community Prize winner for his contributions to the Julia programming language.

Noack was recognized alongside Daniel Karrasch and Jishnu Bhattacharya for their efforts maintaining the Julia Linear Algebra library, an important component of the open-source Julia programming language. The Julia Community Prize recognizes contributions to the Julia community, with the 2026 winners selected by an awards committee consisting of Prof. Alan Edelman, Prof. Timothy Holy, and Curtis Vogt.

“Andreas has been part of the Julia community for many years, and his contributions to scientific computing extend well beyond the work he does every day at PumasAI,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. “We are incredibly proud to see his work recognized by the Julia community. Having someone with Andreas’s technical depth leading Product Development is also a tremendous asset as we continue building computational tools for clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics.”

Noack leads Product Development at PumasAI, where he helps guide the continued development of the company’s scientific software portfolio. His connection to the Julia programming language extends back more than a decade through research, open-source development, and scientific computing.

Before joining PumasAI, Noack served as Director of Research at JuliaHub and was a longtime contributor to the Julia open-source project. After earning his PhD in Economics from the University of Copenhagen, specializing in econometrics and the statistical analysis of multivariate time series, he joined Professor Alan Edelman’s JuliaLab at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory as a postdoctoral associate. His research collaborations have included scientists at Berkeley, UCLA, Harvard, and the Broad Institute across fields ranging from statistical genomics to astronomy.

“Open-source communities become stronger when people are willing to invest their time in the foundational work that everyone else builds upon,” said Dr. Noack. “It is an honor to receive this recognition alongside Daniel and Jishnu, and I’m grateful to the Julia community and the many contributors who continue to make Julia such a powerful environment for scientific computing.”

The 2026 Julia Community Prize winners were announced during JuliaCon Global 2026, the annual conference for the Julia programming language community, held August 10-15 in Mainz, Germany.

See the announcement at https://juliacon.org/2026/prize/#julia_community_prize, and learn about the products built on with Julia from PumasAI at https://pumas.ai/our-products.

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