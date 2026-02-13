Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026, following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-709-8150 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8354 (international). Please dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and inform the operator that you would like to join the “Puma Biotechnology Conference Call.” A live webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed on the Investors section of the Puma Biotechnology website at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com. A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the call and will be archived on Puma’s website for 90 days.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral) in 2011. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX® is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

In September 2022, Puma entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of the anti-cancer drug alisertib, a selective, small molecule, orally administered inhibitor of aurora kinase A. Initially, Puma intends to focus the development of alisertib on the treatment of small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. In February 2024, Puma initiated ALISCA™-Lung1, a Phase II clinical trial of alisertib monotherapy for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. In November 2024, Puma initiated ALISCA™-Breast1, a Phase II clinical trial of alisertib in combination with endocrine therapy for the treatment of patients with HER2-negative, HR-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Alan H. Auerbach or Mariann Ohanesian, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., +1 424 248 6500

info@pumabiotechnology.com

ir@pumabiotechnology.com

David Schull, Russo Partners, +1 212 845 4200

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com