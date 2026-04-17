Pulse Biosciences to Host Analyst Event on April 25, 2026

Management to discuss late-breaking data and the clinical program for its nPulse Cardiac Catheter System

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), developer of nPulse™ technology using proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA™) energy, today announced plans to host an analyst event following the presentation of its late-breaking data at the Heart Rhythm Society on April 25, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Management will highlight the late-breaking data from its European feasibility study for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and discuss its ongoing clinical program for the nPulse Cardiac Catheter system.

The Analyst Event will be held in hybrid format with a simultaneous online webcast. Those interested in attending in person are invited to reach out to register by contacting the investor relations department at ir@pulsebiosciences.com. Webcast attendees are encouraged to log on in advance of 12:45 PM CT on Saturday, April 25, 2026. A replay will also be available following the event on the 'Events Calendar and Presentations' page of the company's investor website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue as well as initiating regulated cell death. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Investor Contact:

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Jon Skinner, CFO

IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

415.937.5406

philip@gilmartinir.com