Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation expands national care network, strengthening access to expert lung disease care

CHICAGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s Care Center Network has grown to include 96 sites in 40 states as part of its first expansion since 2023, marking a milestone in strengthening access to multidisciplinary care for people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD).

"The continued development of the PFF Care Center Network is helping transform how patient care is delivered for people living with life-threatening, progressive lung diseases," said Sonye Danoff, Senior Medical Advisor for the PFF Care Center Network. "By expanding access to multidisciplinary expertise, we are ensuring that more patients receive comprehensive, specialized care closer to home."

Newly Designated PFF Care Center Network Sites

The 11 new medical centers to receive the PFF Care Center Network designation are:

Intermountain Health Interstitial Lung Disease Clinic , Salt Lake City, Utah

, Salt Lake City, Utah Louisiana State University (LSU) Multidisciplinary ILD Program at University Medical Center , New Orleans, La.

, New Orleans, La. Mayo Clinic in Arizona , Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz.

, Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz. Mayo Clinic Florida , Jacksonville, Fla.

, Jacksonville, Fla. Montefiore's Advanced Pulmonary Failure and Lung Transplant Program , New York, N.Y.

, New York, N.Y. Mount Sinai Respiratory Institute , New York, N.Y.

, New York, N.Y. Ochsner Advanced Lung Disease Clinic , Kenner, La.

, Kenner, La. St. Luke's University Health Network , Bethlehem, Pa. (transitioning from a Clinical Associate to a Care Center)

, Bethlehem, Pa. (transitioning from a Clinical Associate to a Care Center) The Queen's Health Systems , Honolulu, Hawaii (joining as a Clinical Associate site with UCSF as their Care Center partner)

, Honolulu, Hawaii (joining as a Clinical Associate site with UCSF as their Care Center partner) University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Interstitial Lung Diseases Program , Cleveland, Ohio

, Cleveland, Ohio University of Mississippi Medical Center Interstitial Lung Disease Program, Jackson, Miss.

About the PFF Care Center Network

Medical centers in the CCN meet rigorous criteria developed with input from both ILD experts and patient representatives. Each center offers a multidisciplinary team that includes specialists in pulmonary medicine, rheumatology, radiology, pathology, and dedicated clinical staff.

Care Centers also partner with the PFF to actively engage their local PF communities with resources including support groups, educational activities and materials for patients, caregivers and loved ones.

Clinical Associate members of the CCN extend care to people living with PF and ILD who do not live near a designated Care Center. These members collaborate closely with CCN Care Centers, provide access to resources, and refer patients when appropriate.

The Care Center Network is a cornerstone of the Foundation's strategic plan, The PFF is ME, which envisions Care Centers supporting both patients and community providers by facilitating multidisciplinary discussion, sharing clinical expertise, and improving coordination of care. This expansion supports the PFF's long-term goal of continued regional growth to better serve patients nationwide.

PFF Care Center Network Locations (96 Sites)

Alabama



University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham)

Arizona



St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix)



Banner University Medical Center (Phoenix)



Mayo Clinic Arizona (Phoenix and Scottsdale) NEW



University of Arizona (Tucson)

California



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angles)



Center for Advanced Lung Disease at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles)



Loma Linda University (Loma Linda)



Stanford University Medical Center (Palo Alto)



University of California at Davis (Sacramento)



University of California at Los Angeles (Los Angeles)



University of California at San Diego (San Diego)



University of California at San Francisco (San Francisco)

Colorado



National Jewish Health (Denver)



University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)

Connecticut



Yale School of Medicine (New Haven)

Florida



Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)



Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville) NEW



University of Florida (Gainesville)



University of Miami (Miami)



University of South Florida – Tampa General Hospital (Tampa)

Georgia



Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)



Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Hawaii



The Queen's Health Systems* (Honolulu) NEW

Illinois



Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood)



Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)



Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)



University of Chicago (Chicago)

Indiana



Indiana University (Bloomington)

Iowa



University of Iowa (Iowa City)

Kansas



The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky



University of Kentucky (Lexington)



University of Louisville School of Medicine (Louisville)

Louisiana



Louisiana State University (LSU) Multidisciplinary ILD Program at University Medical Center (New Orleans) NEW



Oschner Advanced Lung Disease Clinic (Kenner) NEW



Ochsner LSU Health* (Shreveport)



Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans)

Maine



CMA Center for Interstitial Lung Disease* (South Portland)

Maryland



Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)



University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts



Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Michigan



Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)



Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals (Grand Rapids)



Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)



University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota



University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)



Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Mississippi



University of Mississippi Medical Center Interstitial Lung Disease Program (Jackson) NEW

Missouri



St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)



Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Nebraska



Creighton University (Omaha)



University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

New Hampshire



Dartmouth Health Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

New Mexico

University of New Mexico* (Albuquerque)

New York



Columbia University Medical Center (New York)



Montefiore's Advanced Pulmonary Failure and Lung Transplant Program (New York) NEW



Mount Sinai Respiratory Institute (New York) NEW



New York University School of Medicine (New York)



Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook)



University of Rochester Medical Center (Rochester)



Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York)

North Carolina



Duke University Medical Center (Durham)



LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health (Greensboro)



The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill)

Ohio



Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland)



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Cincinnati)



University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Interstitial Lung Diseases Program (Cleveland)



NEW

Oklahoma



OU Health (Oklahoma City)

Oregon



The Oregon Clinic (Portland)

Pennsylvania



Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)



St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem) (NEW)



Temple Health (Philadelphia)



Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)



University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)



University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island



Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina



Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)

South Dakota



Avera Medical Group Pulmonary* (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee



Statcare Pulmonary Consultants* (Knoxville)



Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas



Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)



Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)



University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)



University of Texas Health Science Center (Houston)



The University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio)

Utah



Intermountain Health Interstitial Lung Disease Clinic (Salt Lake City) NEW



University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Vermont



The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Virginia



Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)



University of Virginia Health Systems (Charlottesville)



VCU Health (Richmond)

Washington



University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin



Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)



University of Wisconsin (Madison)

*denotes Clinical Associate member designation

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation



The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

