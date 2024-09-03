Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference 2024

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference - September 9-11, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Tuesday, September 10 at 1:30 P.M. ET

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced Phase 3 stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company’s proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) scientists jointly discovered JNJ-2113 as part of Protagonist’s Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist collaboration with JNJ and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with JNJ assuming responsibility for further clinical development. JNJ-2113 is currently being pursued in five Phase 3 studies in psoriasis, and a Phase 2b study in ulcerative colitis. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company’s lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program for polycythemia vera (PV). The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study has been successfully completed, and results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in February 2024. The open-label extension (OLE) component of REVIVE has also been completed and is followed by an additional 2-year long-term extension (LTE) THRIVE study. Enrollment has been completed in the global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda announced in January 2024.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company’s website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

