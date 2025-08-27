Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Investment Bank Conferences in September 2025

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in multiple investment bank conferences taking place in September.

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit; Boston, MA - September 2-3, 2025

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Wednesday, September 3 at 9:45 A.M. ET

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2025-biopharma-back-to-school-conference/protagonist-therapeutics-inc-sep-2025

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference; New York, NY - September 8-10, 2025

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Tuesday, September 9 at 11:30 A.M. ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/2f5c929c-0a3b-473f-a149-bcc3e8c0ed5f

BofA 11th Annual World Medical Innovation Forum; Boston, MA - September 15-17, 2025

Panel Title: Immunology: Creating the next blockbuster in I&I

Day/Time: Tuesday, September 16

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conferences, please reach out to your respective conference representative.

A replay of the presentations will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application (NDA) for icotrokinra submitted to the FDA in July and the NDA submission for rusfertide is expected by end of 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113), a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R") is licensed to J&J Innovative Medicines ("JNJ"), formerly Janssen Biotech, Inc. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and JNJ scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for the development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with JNJ assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, obesity triple agonist peptide PN-477, and the oral hepcidin program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Virginia Amann, Founder/CEO

+1 833 500 0061 ext 1

ENTENTE Network of Companies

virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

