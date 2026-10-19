ProSomnus Announces Significant Scientific, Technical, and Advocacy Updates

World-Renowned Sleep Medicine Leaders Join ProSomnus Medical Advisory Board, RPMO₂ Enhancements, Published FLOSAT Study Results, and Scientific Contributions at CHEST 2026

ProSomnus Smart Sleep Medicine ProSomnus Smart Sleep Medicine™ combines custom precision oral appliance therapy, embedded RPMO₂ monitoring technology, and digital health connectivity to support personalized, data-driven management of obstructive sleep apnea.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (“ProSomnus”), the pioneer and global leader in Smart Sleep Medicine™, today announced the formation of its inaugural Medical Advisory Board, significant enhancements to its RPMO₂ platform, and growing clinical evidence supporting precision oral appliance therapy (OAT), including results from the FLOSAT study. These advancements will be highlighted during the company's participation at CHEST 2026, October 19-21, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ, with additional updates and announcements rolling out throughout October.

The newly established ProSomnus Medical Advisory Board brings together nine internationally recognized leaders across sleep medicine, pulmonology, cardiology, otolaryngology, epidemiology, translational research, and dental sleep medicine. The Board will provide strategic guidance on scientific, clinical, and technology initiatives designed to improve outcomes and expand access to effective care for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and related sleep disorders.

ProSomnus Medical Advisory Board Founding Members

Danny J. Eckert, PhD

Director, Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute Flagship Sleep Health Program, Flinders University, Australia

Matthew Flinders Professor and internationally recognized sleep scientist whose pioneering research has transformed understanding of the physiological mechanisms underlying obstructive sleep apnea. His work has helped establish new approaches to precision sleep medicine and has influenced both scientific investigation and clinical management of sleep-disordered breathing worldwide.

Daniel J. Gottlieb, MD, MPH

Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Physician-scientist, epidemiologist, and internationally respected researcher whose work has advanced understanding of the relationships between sleep disorders, cardiovascular disease, and population health. His contributions have helped clarify the broader health consequences of sleep-disordered breathing and informed evidence-based patient care.

Sanjay R. Patel, MD, MS, ATSF, FAASM

Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh

Internationally recognized authority in sleep medicine whose research has expanded understanding of sleep disorders and their impact on health outcomes. Through clinical investigation, education, and advocacy, he has helped advance evidence-based approaches to diagnosing and treating obstructive sleep apnea from a population health framework.

David M. Rapoport, MD

Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

One of the pioneers of modern sleep medicine whose decades of scientific and clinical contributions have helped establish the field's foundation. His work has shaped contemporary understanding of sleep-disordered breathing and influenced generations of clinicians, investigators, and academic leaders.

Edward T. Sall, MD, DDS, MBA

Medical Director, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

Sleep physician, otolaryngologist, dentist, educator, and recognized leader in dental sleep medicine whose career has helped bridge medicine and dentistry in the management of obstructive sleep apnea. Through clinical leadership, education, and advocacy, he has played an important role in advancing awareness and acceptance of non-CPAP therapies.

Amir Sharafkhaneh, MD, PhD

Professor of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

Pulmonologist, sleep physician, investigator, and respected researcher recognized for substantial contributions to sleep medicine, Veterans' health, and federally funded clinical research. His work has advanced understanding of sleep disorders in complex patient populations while helping foster innovation in patient care and outcomes research. He leads several research efforts in use of AI in sleep medicine.

Lee A. Surkin, MD, FACC, FCCP, FASNC, FAASM

Founder, American Academy of Cardiovascular Sleep Medicine

Physician, healthcare entrepreneur, and leader in advancing the integration of cardiovascular medicine and sleep medicine. He is triple board-certified in Cardiology, Nuclear Cardiology, and Sleep Medicine, with more than 29 years of clinical experience, and serves as Chief Medical Officer of VirtuOx, Inc. and Nexus Dental Systems. He founded the American Academy of Cardiovascular Sleep Medicine (AACSM), CardioSleep Diagnostics, Empire Sleep Medicine, and Carolina Sleep, establishing organizations that advance interdisciplinary education, innovative healthcare delivery, and improved access to specialized services. Through AACSM, he champions collaboration among medical specialties, promotes education and research, and advances awareness of the relationship between cardiovascular disease and sleep disorders. His scholarly contributions include co-authoring a seminal review on cardiovascular disorders in narcolepsy published in Sleep Medicine Reviews in 2021, as well as textbook chapters and other research publications. Dr. Surkin is a Fellow of four leading medical organizations and an editor of Dental Sleep Practice and Sleep Review magazines; his expertise has been featured in The New York Times, National Geographic, and other publications.

Olivier M. Vanderveken, MD, PhD

Professor of Medicine, University of Antwerp, Belgium

Internationally recognized otolaryngologist, physician-scientist, and academic leader whose pioneering work has helped advance the concept of personalized medicine in sleep-disordered breathing. His research has contributed to a deeper understanding of patient phenotypes, treatment selection, and multidisciplinary care models, helping reshape the field from a one-size-fits-all approach toward individualized treatment strategies tailored to each patient's unique physiology and clinical needs.

Adrian J. Williams, MBBS, FRCP, FAASM

Professor of Sleep Medicine, at King’s College London

Professor Williams has had a long interest in Sleep Medicine dating back to his tenure at UCLA. In the UK, appointed to direct Europe’s largest Non-Invasive Ventilation Unit at Guy’s and St Thomas’, he established the Sleep Disorders Centre, now the largest and most active in the UK. His interests have spanned the breadth of sleep disordered breathing, publishing widely in that field including early contributions recognizing that systemic hypertension could in part be related to obstructive sleep apnea. He is a founding member of the Sleep Section of the Royal Society of Medicine, is one of Europe’s recognized Somnologists, and was awarded the UK’s first Chair in Sleep Medicine.

"The formation of our Medical Advisory Board, combined with continued innovation in physiologic monitoring and growing clinical evidence for oral appliance therapy, reflects the next chapter in the evolution of sleep medicine," said Edward Sall, MD, DDS, Medical Director for ProSomnus. "By connecting clinicians with actionable patient data and evidence-based treatment pathways, we are helping advance more personalized, patient-centered care for OSA."

ProSomnus RPMO 2 Platform Enhancements

The ProSomnus RPMO₂ OSA Device is an FDA-cleared thera-monitoring device for sleep medicine that combines OSA treatment and nightly physiologic monitoring in a single device. It is engineered to reposition the mandible and tongue to treat OSA, while an integrated oximeter samples physiologic signals 50 times per second to measure SpO₂, Oxygen Desaturation Index (ODI), pulse rate, and other OSA-related biomarkers each night. Data are automatically transmitted to a patient app and provider portal, enabling remote physiologic monitoring and shifting OSA care from episodic, intermittent management to precision medicine and longitudinal, connected care.

At CHEST 2026, ProSomnus will preview forthcoming enhancements to the latest RPMO₂ OSA Device System software release, adding hypoxic burden, head position monitoring, improved remote patient monitoring billing support, enhanced firmware management, and an optimized user experience. Available to all RPMO₂ providers and patients through a free, automatic over-the-air software update, these enhancements expand the platform's clinical intelligence while providing physicians and dentists with deeper visibility into treatment effectiveness, patient adherence, and disease burden.

Hypoxic Burden

RPMO 2 will introduce hypoxic burden, an advanced clinical metric that measures the cumulative impact of oxygen desaturation events throughout the night. In addition to overall burden assessment, providers can assess results by supine and non-supine head position, delivering deeper insight into OSA severity and treatment effectiveness. RPMO2’s hypoxic burden was validated in the ROADS-1 study, a prospective study of RPMO2 versus the gold standard, in-lab polysomnography.

Head Position Monitoring

Leveraging the RPMO 2 integrated motion-sensing technology, the platform will identify and track head position throughout the monitoring session. This enhancement enables position-specific evaluation of key sleep metrics, including hypoxic burden and oxygen desaturation index (ODI), supporting more personalized treatment decisions. The accuracy of RPMO2’s head position was validated against head and body position from in-lab polysomnography in a prospective clinical study.

Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) Billing Support

RPMO 2 will streamlines remote physiologic monitoring (RPM) workflows through automated tracking and reporting of patient and provider engagement activities. New monthly eligibility and interaction-time reporting capabilities help practices more efficiently document and support reimbursement requirements.

Enhanced Firmware Management

To ensure optimal performance, security, and access to the latest innovations, RPMO 2 will include mandatory firmware upgrade capabilities, enabling providers to seamlessly maintain devices on supported software versions.

Extended Login Experience

RPMO 2 will offer an enhanced user experience with extended authenticated sessions, reducing unnecessary reauthentication while maintaining robust security controls and patient data protection.

"One of the most important shifts in modern medicine has been the replacement of episodic snapshots with continuous visibility into chronic disease. Diabetes and cardiovascular care have been transformed by continuous monitoring. Yet obstructive sleep apnea continues to be managed through episodic testing, event-counting metrics, therapies with variable real-world effectiveness, and intermittent follow-up," observed Len Liptak, CEO and Co-Founder of ProSomnus. "ProSomnus is helping transform sleep medicine by integrating therapy and physiologic monitoring into a single thera-monitoring platform, enabling four important shifts: from episodic to continuous management; from event-counting metrics to physiologic biomarkers (hypoxic burden) that are more closely associated with health risk; from fragmented to connected care; and from uncertain treatment effectiveness to objective, data-driven therapy management. Together, these advances have the potential to improve clinical decision-making, personalize therapy, improve outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care.”

FLOSAT Study: ProSomnus EVO® is the only Oral Appliance Therapy device to demonstrate non-inferior effectiveness to CPAP

The updates arrive as new evidence continues to support precision oral appliance therapy as a frontline treatment option for OSA. In the FLOSAT (First Line Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment) study conducted at Antwerp University Hospital and published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM), ProSomnus EVO precision oral appliance therapy demonstrated non-inferior mean disease alleviation compared to CPAP, with higher real-world adherence and a majority of patients preferring oral appliance therapy at the conclusion of the study.

CHEST 2026

Physicians attending CHEST 2026 (American College of Chest Physicians) are invited to visit ProSomnus at Booth #1100 to explore the latest advancements in Smart Sleep Medicine™. From the launch of the ProSomnus Medical Advisory Board and powerful new RPMO₂ software capabilities to emerging clinical evidence from the FLOSAT study, ProSomnus is helping shape a more integrated, data-driven approach to OSA care. By combining precision oral appliance therapy with continuous remote physiologic monitoring and actionable clinical insights, ProSomnus empowers physicians and dentists to improve treatment personalization, patient adherence, and outcomes for individuals living with obstructive sleep apnea.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus is the pioneer and global leader in Smart Sleep Medicine™, delivering precision, non-CPAP oral appliance therapy (OAT) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), with integrated multi-night physiologic monitoring enabled by its RPMO 2 platform. A serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, OSA is linked to life-threatening comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

By integrating precision-engineered intraoral medical devices with advanced remote physiologic monitoring (RPM) and data-driven diagnostics, ProSomnus is redefining the standard of care. Our platform is designed to provide continuous, nightly clinical insights that ensure superior adherence and validated patient outcomes. Non-invasive and patient-preferred, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated exceptional efficacy and safety across a rigorous and growing body of clinical evidence. ProSomnus precision devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, and TRICARE, representing over 200 million covered lives globally. To learn more or find a provider near you, visit www.ProSomnus.com .

Media Contacts

Heather Whalen

HWhalen@ProSomnus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2db9111-40a5-48e0-bb65-f06204528ace