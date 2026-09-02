ProQR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a clinical-stage company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary ADAR-mediated Axiomer™ RNA editing technology platform, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21 st Annual Healthcare Conference – Boston, MA

1x1s on Tuesday, September 8

1x1s on Tuesday, September 8 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY

Fireside chat at 11:30am ET and 1x1s on Wednesday, September 9

Additional details, including webcast information where applicable, will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under “Events.” Archived webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

About Axiomer™

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called Axiomer™, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. Axiomer™ “Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). Axiomer™ EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer™, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ProQR’s planned participation in the conferences described above and the availability of webcast information and archived webcasts, as well as statements concerning the potential of Axiomer and Axiomer EONs to yield a new class of medicines, modulate protein expression and prevent or treat disease.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in ProQR’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks include, among others, risks relating to the discovery and development of product candidates, preclinical and clinical development, regulatory requirements, reliance on third parties, intellectual property rights, and potential safety or efficacy concerns. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. ProQR assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor and media contact:

Sarah Kiely

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

T: +1 617 599 6228

skiely@proqr.com

or

Investor contact:

Peter Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

T: +1 617 430 7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com