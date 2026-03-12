ProQR Announces Year End 2025 Operating and Financial Results

Advancing AX-0810 through ongoing Phase 1 dosing, with target engagement data expected 1H 2026

Selected Development Candidates AX-2402 for Rett syndrome (MECP2, R270X) and AX-2911 for MASH (PNPLA3)

Ended 2025 with € 92.4 million cash and cash equivalents and achieved $4.5 million in Eli Lilly collaboration milestones in 2025, supporting runway into mid-2027

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer™ RNA editing technology platform, today reported its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a business update.

“2025 was a year of meaningful clinical progress for ProQR as we advanced AX-0810 for Cholestatic Diseases into a Phase 1 trial and continued to expand the reach of our Axiomer RNA editing platform and pipeline,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProQR. “With target engagement data for AX-0810 expected in the first half of 2026, we are approaching an important milestone for the Company and an important step toward bringing a new treatment closer to patients with cholestatic diseases.”

De Boer continued, “In parallel to advancing AX-0810, we strengthened our pipeline with the selection of Development Candidates for AX-2402 in Rett syndrome and AX-2911 in MASH, and continued to advance our collaboration with Lilly, achieving $4.5 million in milestones during the year. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on delivering the AX-0810 target engagement data in the first half the year and advancing our innovative RNA editing therapies for patients with significant unmet need.”

Recent Progress and Anticipated Upcoming Events

AX-0810 – Phase 1 Progress and Upcoming Target Engagement Data

AX-0810 uses Axiomer’s ability to modulate protein function by editing NTCP RNA for the treatment of cholestatic diseases, such as primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and biliary atresia.

AX-0810 is in a Phase 1 multiple-dose escalation study ongoing in healthy volunteers in the Netherlands.

ProQR reported encouraging initial 4-week safety and pharmacokinetic data from the first cohort of healthy volunteers

Target engagement data in healthy volunteer cohorts is on track for the first half of 2026.

Preparations are underway to include a PSC patient cohort in the ongoing Phase 1 trial, following completion of healthy volunteer cohorts.

Advancing the Broader Axiomer Pipeline

AX-2402 applies Axiomer RNA editing to correct disease-causing mutations, targeting the R270X nonsense mutation in MECP2 to restore normal protein function for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

The Company has selected a Development Candidate based on a robust preclinical profile. Non-clinical proof-of-concept data demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant functional improvements in a Rett syndrome mouse model. These effects included improvement in cumulative Bird score, driven in part by robust improvements in hindlimb clasping score.

Development activities are underway with the objective to initiate first-in-human clinical testing in the first half of 2027.

Development of AX-2402 is supported by funding of up to $9.2 million from the Rett Syndrome Research Trust.

AX-2911 leverages Axiomer’s ability to modulate protein activity by editing the I148M mutation in PNPLA3, the strongest known genetic risk factor for fatty liver disease. AX-2911 is positioned as a potentially disease-modifying approach for genetically defined MASH populations.

A Development Candidate was selected following strong preclinical proof-of-concept data demonstrating >80% reduction in hepatic fat content in a humanized PNPLA3-148M mouse model in head-to-head comparison studies.

Strategic Collaboration with Eli Lilly

ProQR’s collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) continued to progress in 2025, resulting in $4.5 million in milestones achieved during the year. The Company expects continued execution under the partnership in 2026, including potential data updates and additional milestone payments.

Planned Changes to Board Composition

In February, the Company announced planned changes to its Board composition.

Dinko Valerio, co-founder of the Company, and Alison Lawton will rotate off the Board at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting as their terms conclude.

An executive search firm has been engaged to identify new Board candidates aligned with ProQR’s continued clinical-stage evolution and long-term strategy.

Summary of Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Report AX-0810 Phase 1 target engagement data in healthy volunteers (1H 2026)

Initiate patient cohort in AX-0810 Phase 1 trial following healthy volunteers

Advance AX-2402 for Rett syndrome to first-in-human study (1H 2027)

Disclose additional preclinical data across earlier-stage programs

Continue to execute on Lilly collaboration, with potential data updates and milestone payments

Financial Highlights

At December 31, 2025, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of approximately € 92.4 million, compared to € 149.4 million at December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities during the full year ended December 31, 2025 was € 52.8 million, compared to € 36.4 million used for the same period in 2024. During 2025, the Company achieved certain milestones in the collaboration agreement with Lilly amounting to $4.5 million (~€ 3.9 million).

Research and development (R&D) costs for the year ended December 31, 2025 were € 44.7 million, compared to € 36.4 million for the same period last year.

General and administrative costs for the year ended December 31, 2025 were € 15.1 million, compared to € 13.7 million for the same period in 2024.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 was € 42.2 million, or € 0.40 per diluted share, compared to € 27.8 million, or € 0.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

For further financial information for the period ended December 31, 2025, please refer to our 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F and our Statutory Annual Report, which will be available on our website, www.proqr.com under Financials and Filings.

