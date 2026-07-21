Propanc Biopharma Publishes Evaluation of Recombinant Trypsinogen & Chymotrypsinogen in Peer Reviewed Journal

A Promising Strategy for Improving Production for Applications in Biotechnology Research

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that the Company and its joint research partners at the Universities of Jaén and Granada published key findings in a peer reviewed journal, Microbial Cell Factories, regarding the evaluation of recombinant trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen for improving production for applications in biotechnology research. Specifically, human therapeutic use intended for the treatment of a range of chronic diseases including cancer and fibrosis. The Microbial Cell Factories journal is a leading peer-reviewed journal that focuses on applied microbiology. The publication, entitled, “Evaluation of recombinant trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen production in Komagataella phaffii through co-expression of HAC1 and PDI1,” is available online.

Funded and coordinated by Propanc in collaboration with the Company’s joint research partners, the program is designed to produce a backup, clinical compound to the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, from bovine sources, initially targeting metastatic cancer from solid tumors. According to Emergen Research, the global metastatic cancer market is projected to be worth over $111 Billion by 2027. Key findings from the research conducted by Dr. Aitor González determined that it is possible to scale up production of both proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen using recombinant technology resulting in stable purified proteins.

The recombinant proenzyme product candidate, designated rec-PRP, will be produced at small scale quantities under non-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) conditions to establish compatibility with the naturally derived, bovine sourced product before determining the regulatory pathway for entering the clinic. Rec-PRP is a follow-on product to the Company’s lead asset, PRP, which is targeting a Phase 1b First-In-Human clinical study in advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors early 2027.

“A fully synthetic recombinant version of PRP is the next phase of our strategic plan in building a new therapeutic drug class aimed at treating a range of chronic diseases that remain a high unmet medical need and life threatening for many patients, but not at the expense of severe toxicity often associated with standard treatment options,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our novel technology uses proteolytic action (breakdown of proteins) to enforce malignant cells to return to a natural state that restores cellular function and so they die off naturally, which induces anti-cancer and anti-tumor effects by altering the micro-immune environment. Our vision is to produce both products as cost-effective and practical solutions that can be administered globally. We are pleased with our progress as the Company enters a transformative stage with its R&D programs.”

Rec-PRP could have additional benefits to the global healthcare system that could further capitalize on a new therapeutic approach to chronic diseases such as cancer and fibrosis. For example, both proenzymes are synthesized by an in vivo (living organism) system to produce crystallized proteins that could be maintained for long periods without suffering degradation in the absence of refrigeration. This will be useful for a longer shelf life as well as global distribution of the product, particularly in warmer climates and developing regions where refrigeration may not be available.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

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Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

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