Propanc Biopharma Executes Multi-Yr, Anti-Aging & Cancer Research Collaboration with the Universities of Jaén and Granada, Spain

Fifth Agreement between Propanc & the Universities over a 17yr Period

Joint Research Site Visit at the Universities of Jaén and Granada, Spain, Nov 2025 CEO, Mr. James Nathanielsz Along with Research Collaboration Team Members from the Universities of Jaén and Granada, Spain, at a Recent Site Visit. From Left to Right: Prof. Macarena Perán Quesada, Dr Aitor González-Titos & Dr Maria Belén Toledo (University of Jaén), Prof. Juan Antonio Marchal Corrales (University of Granada), Mr. James Nathanielsz (Propanc Biopharma Inc.)

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that a multi-year Joint Research Collaboration Agreement has been established with the Universities of Jaén (UJA) and Granada (UGR), Spain. This is the fifth agreement between Propanc and the universities over a seventeen-year period resulting in four patent families being filed, five peer reviewed publications accepted, numerous scientific presentations delivered, as well as two PhD’s and a professorship awarded to members of the Universities’ research team members.

The collaboration involves the evaluation of a senescence-modulating (i.e., anti-aging) compound to mitigate senescence and to complete experiments to further support the claims of recently filed fibrosis and cancer related patent applications, requested by Propanc Biopharma Inc. to the research group “Biological Technologies of The University of Jaén” and UGR’s Research Group, “Advanced Therapies: Differentiation, Regeneration and Cancer.”

Prof. Macarena Perán Quesada, University of Jaén, will oversee management and coordination functions of the working team and will be the scientist in charge of the project appointed by the university. Two Postdoctoral Fellows of the UJA, Dr Maria Belén Toledo and Dr Aitor González-Titos will conduct the study, including in vitro and in vivo experiments, data analysis, and manuscript preparation.

Prof. Juan Antonio Marchal Corrales, head of the Laboratory in Bio-fabrication and 3D-bioprinting of the University of Granada will oversee management of equipment and facilities necessary to perform in vitro and in vivo experiments and will be the scientist in charge of the experimental designs and project by the university.

“As we enter an exciting phase for the Company advancing our lead asset, PRP to a Phase 1b, First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients this year, we are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with our partner universities, specifically Professors Quesada and Marchal and the research team. Over the next two years, our goal is to strengthen our intellectual property and to better understand how PRP technology can overcome numerous resistant tumors, and additionally, rejuvenate cells to overcome age-related, chronic diseases, such as fibrosis,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “The market potential of PRP is significant and of a high degree of interest among the scientific community. As we transform into a clinical-stage R&D Company we look forward to possible major discoveries that broadens the therapeutic potential of PRP in several life-threatening diseases based on cell and tissue rejuvenation.”

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

Investor Contact:

irteam@propanc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7485c6d4-936a-4f7a-9bd2-0f25d12e5c8a