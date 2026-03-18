ProMIS Neurosciences to Present Data on ALS & Parkinsons Disease Programs at Alzheimer’s Disease/Parkinson’s Disease 2026 International Conference (AD/PD™)

Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that it will present two scientific posters at the Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases Conference (AD/PD™ 2026), being held March 17–21, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The posters will highlight ongoing research related to the Company’s proprietary discovery platform and its approach to selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases.

Oral Platform Presentation Details

Presentation #1

Title: Rational Design of a Vaccine Against TDP-43 Proteinopathies Using a Pathogenic Epitope of Misfolded TDP-43

Session: Mechanisms and Pathways to Therapy in AD, FTD, and ALS (Symposium)

Date, Time, & Location: Friday, March 20, 2026 | 13:50–15:50 | Auditorium 12

Presenter: Neil Cashman

Authors: N Cashman, E Scruten, K Verma, J Kaplan, S Napper

Presentation #2

Title: Vaccination with Conformational Epitopes Derived from Computational Modeling Elicits Active Antibody Response Selective for Toxic Alpha-Synuclein Species (ID 961)

Session: Translational Treatment Strategies and New Targets (Symposium)

Date, Time, & Location: Friday, March 20, 2026 | 16:20–18:20 | Hall A2

Presenter: Johanne Kaplan

Authors: J Kaplan, S Napper, E Gibbs, E Scruten, J Coutts, A Attaran, C Evangelista, M Prado, N Cashman

“We are pleased to be invited to present at AD/PD™ 2026, a leading forum for the presentation and discussion of advances in neurodegenerative disease research,” said Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. “These data highlight two of our pipeline candidates and underscore our focus on advancing novel therapeutic approaches for ALS and Parkinson’s disease, particularly through targeting misfolded protein species believed to drive disease pathology.”

Additional details, including poster abstracts, are available on the AD/PD™ 2026 conference website. AD/PD™ 2026 Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases Conference

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson’s disease (PD). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

About PMN310 and the PRECISE-AD Trial for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

PMN310, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that has been designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers, avoiding plaque, thereby potentially reducing, or eliminating amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) liability. In addition, because PMN310 may not be limited by off-target binding or side effects, PMN310 could potentially offer an improved efficacy profile over other amyloid-directed antibody therapeutics. PMN310 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2025.

Based on the encouraging results from the Phase 1a trial (NCT06105528) of PMN310, ProMIS initiated PRECISE-AD, a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients. PRECISE-AD (NCT06750432) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of multiple ascending doses (5, 10, 20 mg/kg) of intravenous PMN310 in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to AD and mild AD (Stage 3 and Stage 4 AD). PRECISE-AD will be the first study to examine the effects of a monoclonal antibody directed solely against AβO on biomarkers associated with AD pathology and clinical outcomes. Safety will be a primary outcome of the study with particular emphasis on assessing whether, as a non-plaque binder, PMN310 may have a reduced risk of ARIA. The study is powered to provide 95% confidence for detection of ARIA and is designed to provide meaningful insight into the effects of PMN310 on biomarkers and clinical outcomes.

EpiSelectTM Drug Discovery Engine

Toxic misfolded proteins underlie the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease (PD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Generation of therapeutic antibodies selectively targeting only disease-misfolded protein isoforms, while sparing normal or irrelevant isoforms of the same protein, has not yet been successfully achieved by conventional immunization strategies. ProMIS Neurosciences has developed a computational platform (EpiSelectTM) to identify conformational epitopes that are uniquely exposed on toxic misfolded proteins, which can then be used to generate misfolding-speciﬁc antibodies or vaccine formulations. Application of the ProMIS platform produced PMN310, a clinical stage, humanized monoclonal antibody candidate that has been shown to be highly selective for toxic amyloid-beta oligomers (AβO) without signiﬁcant reactivity with amyloid-beta monomers or ﬁbrils, thereby avoiding target distraction by these more abundant species, and potentially reducing the risk of brain edema and microhemorrhages associated with the targeting of vascular/parenchymal amyloid. Similarly, speciﬁc epitopes for alpha-synuclein toxic oligomers/soluble ﬁbrils that drive synucleinopathies, and for pathogenic TDP-43 in ALS and FTD have been identified and lead candidate antibodies generated. The precise conformation of these epitopes has been translated into vaccines inducing an antibody response selective for pathogenic molecular species in preclinical mouse vaccination studies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, ‎‎“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “pleased to”, “look forward to”, “potential to”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “excited about”, “an opportunity exists”, ‎‎“is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be ‎achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company’s preclinical data, novel vaccine approach to target toxic oligomers and the potential implications thereof, statements of reference to its preclinical studies, its proprietary discovery platform, two of its pipeline candidates and its focus on advancing novel therapeutic approaches for ALS and Parkinson’s disease, and to its lead product, PMN310, designed for the treatment of AD, statements related to the targeting of toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases and the belief that they have greater therapeutic potential due to reduction of off-target activity, management’s belief that its patented platform technology has created an antibody candidate specific to toxic misfolded oligomers, and therapeutic activity and preferential targeting of toxic soluble aggregates by Aß-directed antibodies and the potential implications thereof. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk that preclinical results or early results may not be indicative of future results, its accumulated deficit and the expectation for continued losses and future financial results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the factors discussed throughout the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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