Press Releases

ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

November 26, 2024 
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced that Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1:20 p.m. ET in Coral Gables, FL.

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the Events page of the Company’s website at www.promisneurosciences.com, and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. PMN310, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a differentiated, humanized monoclonal antibody that has been designed to specifically bind toxic Aβ oligomers and to not bind plaque or monomers. Oligomers are known to drive disease progression in AD and PMN310 appears to be the only antibody to selectively bind oligomers, which is expected to support better safety and efficacy. PMN 310 has successfully completed a Phase 1a clinical study and ProMIS expects to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients by year end 2024. ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario.

For further information:

Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com.

Please submit media inquiries to info@promisneurosciences.com.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)
Anne Marie Fields, Managing Director
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com
Tel. 212-362-1200

