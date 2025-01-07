SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ProKidney to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that ProKidney’s CEO, Bruce Culleton, M.D., will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The ProKidney management team will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date:January 15, 2025
Time:7:30am PST
Format:Presentation
Webcast:Link

The live webcast will also be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Following the completion of the event, a replay will be available for 90 days.

About ProKidney Corp.
ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney
Ethan Holdaway
Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel Ferry
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Manufacturing
Amgen to Add 370 New Jobs in North Carolina With $1B Manufacturing Investment
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac